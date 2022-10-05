General season buck deer opened Oct. 1
The western Oregon general buck deer season opened Oct. 1 and extends through Nov. 4. Here’s a countdown of DOFW’s top four tips for getting your season off to a good start:
Number 4: Use this (https://myodfw.com/articles/hunters-checklist-get-ready-your-hunt) hunter’s checklist to make sure you carry everything you need.
Number 3: Check out the big game hunting forecast (https://myodfw.com/articles/2022-big-game-hunting-forecast-0) to see what to expect.
Number 2: Look for wildfire closures or restrictions (https://myodfw.com/articles/hunting-and-fire-danger-oregon) before you go.
NUMBER 1: Buy your tag before the season begins. If you plan to hunt anytime during the general buck season, you must by your tag by Sept. 30 (this Friday).
Grand Ronde steelhead workshop
Join ODFW and its partners for Steelhead Fishing 101 on the Grand Ronde River near Troy on Oct. 14 and 15. Find more information, including how to register at https://myodfw.com/workshops-and-events/learn-fish-steelhead-fishing-101-workshop-0.
Be ready for upland bird openers on Oct. 9
Several popular upland bird seasons – chukar, huns and pheasant -- open in a little more than a week. Remember to buy your 2022-23 upland bird validation before your hunt (your old one expired on June 30). And check out the game bird hunting forecast for the latest on bird populations and hunting conditions.
Best bets for weekend fishing
Trout fishing is picking up in waters across the state. Fall offers some of the best trout fishing of the year.
Don’t forget bass and other warmwater fish. Though fish may have started moving to deeper water in some locations, they are still actively feeding.
Anglers are catching salmon in bays and estuaries of coastal rivers. Keep an eye out for a little rain to start moving these fish into the rivers.
In the Willamette Valley, coho numbers should be picking up in the Clackamas, Sandy and Santiam rivers.
Coho also have arrived in the Willamette River. While the river is still low, these fish will tend to concentrate at the mouths of tributary rivers such as the Yamhill, Mollala, Rickreall, Luckiamute and the Santiam, waiting for the fall rains.
September kicks off the fall and winter crabbing season – it’s always better during months that end with the letter “r”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.