Best bets for weekend fishing

The catch-and-release chum salmon fishery on the Kilchis and Miami rivers is open until Nov. 15.

Coho fishing has picked up in Siltcoos and Tahkenitch lakes. The coho fishery here usually peaks in November and continues into December.

Anglers are still picking up summer steelhead in the upper Rogue River.

Lost Creek and Applegate reservoirs and Fish Lake are good bets for trout fishing in the Rogue watershed.

There are coho throughout the Sandy and Clackamas systems. There are probably a few early winter steelhead around as well.

The coho run is shaping up to be a good one on the North Fork Santiam.

Trout fishing on the Crooked River can be excellent this time of year. Whitefish are spawning and trout anglers can do well nymphing with egg patterns.

Fall can be an excellent time to fish for trout in the Blitzen River. With recent rains, water levels are close to normal.

The trout fishing on Cottonwood Meadow Lake has been excellent. Expect good fishing throughout the fall.

Look for steelhead fishing in the Imnaha and Grande Ronde to improve as recent rains have improved water levels. Anglers will also find coho running in the Grande Ronde.

Anglers have been catching coho and Chinook near the mouth of the Umatilla, with most being fish caught in the early morning hours.

November means elk hunting

General Any Legal Weapon seasons continue with Coast elk first season and Rocky Mtn second season open this weekend. Many controlled elk hunts also are happening. Don’t forget to get your elk tag or redeem your SportsPac voucher no later than the day before the hunt begins.

Winter whale watching

Gray whales will soon be making their migration south from Alaska to Mexico. The peak time to see these interesting animals along the Oregon coast is during the winter holidays. Many state parks make good spots for whale watching. More information about gray whales is available at orwhalewatch.org/

Game bird harvest statistics at ODFW wildlife areas

As upland bird and waterfowl hunting continue, hunters can use the harvest statistics from ODFW wildlife areas to help plan their next hunting trip.

FISHING UPDATES

LAKE, PONDS, RESERVOIRS

Town, Cape Meares, Coffenbury, Lost, and Sunset lakes were stocked with trophy trout in mid-September. Many of these fish have probably been caught by now, but there should still be a few around and these are bigger trout that put up a fun fight. In addition, there are still hold over trout from the spring stockings available in many North Coast lakes and those fish should be active and hungry this time of year. Some of the best lakes for holdover trout on the north coast are probably Lost Lake (Clatsop county), Lake Tahoe (Tillamook county), South Lake (Mount Hebo) and Town Lake (Pacific City). Last updated 10/20/21.

Fishing for warmwater species is species is over for the season, these species will be mostly inactive until next spring. Last updated 11/3/21.

Mid-coast lakes are slowing down for trout as there have not been any stockings since June, but there are still some trout around in the lakes that were stocked and often times the fishing picks up as the water temperatures cool down in the fall. Here is a list of the lakes that were stocked this spring and have potential for trout fishing this fall: Thissel Pond, Cleawox, Munsel, Mercer, Sutton, Alder, Dune, Buck, Lost, Carter, Devils, Woahink, Elbow, Siltcoos, Eckman, and Big Creek Reservoirs #1 and #2. Some of the larger lakes like Mercer, Munsel, Siltcoos and Sutton fish better for trout in the fall months.

Siltcoos and Tahkenitch lakes opened for coho fishing on Oct. 1 and provide a great opportunity to catch a wild coho in a beautiful coastal lake setting. Daily bag limits are 1 wild coho per day and 1 wild jack coho per day, 5 per year for the wild adult coho aggregate in the Northwest and Southwest zones. Meaning you can only harvest 5 wild coho per year within the Northwest and Southwest zones combined.

RIVERS AND STREAMS

Wild coho fisheries on the Nestucca and Tillamook Bays closed after Oct. 13. There is NO retention of wild coho (including jacks) in North coast bays or rivers for the remainder of 2021.

Most north coast Rivers blew out late last week and dropped back into shape over the weekend. This week is predicting another heavy rain on Thursday that will have rivers on the rise again. Keep an eye on conditions, there should be fall Chinook available in most fisheries and fishing will be best when the rivers are on the drop.

Generally speaking, the Nehalem and Nestucca basins will start slowing down towards the middle of the month, while Tillamook Bay basins (Trask, Wilson, Kilchis) tend to keeping getting fish a little later. The lower rivers where bright fish are still moving through will be the best opportunity to encounter fish that are still in good condition, while many of the Chinook in the upper basin will be close to spawning.

Hatchery coho on the Trask and North Fork Nehalem are done for the season as the run has wound down. (No retention of wild coho on the north coast).

There are catch-and-release fisheries for chum salmon (NO RETENTION OF CHUM ALLOWED) on the Kilchis and Miami through Nov. 15, and there should be fish in the rivers. This is a popular fishery, and can be really fun, but anglers are reminded to use ethical tactics and release fish unharmed. Last year we observed and received multiple complaints about snagging of chum salmon, which is illegal. Oregon State Police will be watching for snagging activity and continued non-compliance could result in a loss of fishing opportunity.

The majority of the fall Chinook on the mid-coast have moved out of the estuaries and up into the rivers with the recent rains. Fishing picked up in all basins after the big rain events and are now starting to slow down with the dropping river levels. Fall Chinook fishing should continue to be good option for the next several weeks until the run starts to wind down.

Cutthroat trout fishing in streams on the north and mid-coast closed on Oct 31 and will reopen on May 22.