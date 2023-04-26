West Salem softball Perez.JPG

In three plate appearances Tianna Perez accounted for two runs, two hits and three RBIs in the Titans 19-1 win over North Salem.

 Kendrick Murphy/Itemizer-Observer

When the Titans played North Salem last week after their three-game winning streak ended, they didn’t stay down for very long. With six RBIs on the day, Mya Ward led the attack for the Titans, who defeated the Vikings 19-1 to earn their third league victory.

“Making adjustments is something we’ve talked about,” head coach Ty Nicholson said. “Having a plan and a mindset is important. I always tell the girls to go up there and have a plan and think about hitting it in the gaps. And not just adjusting to the pitcher but sometimes making the pitcher adjust to you.”

