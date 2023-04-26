When the Titans played North Salem last week after their three-game winning streak ended, they didn’t stay down for very long. With six RBIs on the day, Mya Ward led the attack for the Titans, who defeated the Vikings 19-1 to earn their third league victory.
“Making adjustments is something we’ve talked about,” head coach Ty Nicholson said. “Having a plan and a mindset is important. I always tell the girls to go up there and have a plan and think about hitting it in the gaps. And not just adjusting to the pitcher but sometimes making the pitcher adjust to you.”
Lucy Duval and Zoey Minahan shared the duties in the circle as they both pitched two innings each. Duval finished with three strikeouts and only gave up one hit and Minahan tallied six punchouts. Three Titans contributed to drive in multiple runs - Isabella Elliott, Braeli Martin, and Tianna Perez all tallied two or more RBIs on the day.
The Titans took advantage of a North Salem pitcher who was struggling to find the strike zone. Six walks ignited an 11-run opening frame. Martin drove in Ward for the final run of the inning as West Salem jumped out to a quick 11-0 lead. The Vikings had the bases juiced after their first three batters reached base. But Duval settled in, striking out back-to-back batters and inducing a ground out to end the frame.
West Salem added to their lead in the top of the second inning taking advantage of more free passes. Kali Parks and Ward RBIs ballooned the lead to 14-0. North Salem brought across their first run in the bottom of the second inning. After a scoreless third inning, the Titans’ merri-go-round continued with three runners in the fourth inning all reached base and eventually scored when Ward blasted a grand slam over the right field fence. Minahan came across for the final run of the inning.
Minahan struck out the side to put the finishing touches on a dominant performance by West Salem.
Next for West Salem will be a home game against Sprague on April 26 with first pitch scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
“Against Sprague, we were up early and then they came back,” Nicholson said. “Then we put up a bunch of runs toward the end. So hopefully we can start better and not just hang around and try to come back at the end because we’re not going be able to get away with that all the time.”
