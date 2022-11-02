Itemizer-Observer
The West Salem girls soccer team avenged their lone loss on the season to South Salem by defeating the Saxons 2-1 in the rematch, clinching the Central Valley Conference league title.
However, later in the week, the results were not as stellar when the Titans hosted Oregon City for the first round of the 6A playoffs. The visiting Pioneers got an early lead and staved off a late West Salem rally, wining 3-2 and ending the Titans’ season.
“I want to say kudos to Oregon City because they outplayed us and they were a good team,” said head coach Benje Orozco. “I think it was a great learning opportunity. At least half of the roster is coming back and it was a great learning experience for those girls. It’s one thing to compete in our Salem-Keizer community, and be able to win the league. And another thing to go to state and compete with those Portland schools. So I think it was an eye-opener for the younger kids.”
West Salem was the aggressor early unloading two shots on target, one via corner kick. But the first 30 minutes remained scoreless. Oregon City’s Taylor Alexander finally broke the tie with just over seven minutes remaining in the first half putting the Pioneers ahead 1-0. The Titans had a few good chances in the half but nothing came to fruition as the visiting Pioneers held onto their lead at halftime.
In the first eight minutes of the second half, West Salem’s Johanna Diaz punched in a loose ball bouncing around the Oregon City goalie’s box, squaring up the contest at 1-1.
Only a minute later, however, Alexander scored again when West Salem’s goalie misplayed the ball allowing the Pioneers to get a tap-in goal. With 23 minutes remaining in the game, the Titans were further down 3-1 needing a spark. They were aided by an Oregon City foul that awarded West Salem a penalty kick.
Morgan Duke stepped up for the Titans and calmly knocked in the penalty opportunity trimming the lead to 3-2. Time was aginst the home team. They mounted a couple more furious attacks but again were shut out of the goal. Oregon City held on to the ball just enough to prevent any more rally attempts, preserving the 3-2 win to advance in the playoffs.
“I don’t remember a season where I was genuinely excited to come to practice,” said Orozco. “And that’s a testament to who these girls are, their humanity and how they approach things. It was a great group to work with and just great chemistry within the group and so it’s one of the seasons I’m probably going to remember for a very long time.”
