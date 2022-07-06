South coast reopens to razor clamming
NEWPORT, Ore – The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announce the opening of razor clam harvesting on the south coast. Recent shellfish samples taken from the area indicate levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid have fallen below the limit for two consecutive sampling weeks.
The entire Oregon coast is now open for razor clam harvesting. Clam diggers are reminded the annual conservation closure on the most popular clamming beaches in Clatsop County begins July 15-Sept. 30.
Mussel, bay clam and crab harvesting remain open along the entire Oregon coast. Coastal scallops are not affected by biotoxin closures when only the adductor muscle is eaten. ODA does not recommend eating whole scallops. Commercial shellfish products in retail stores and restaurants remain safe for consumers.
Paralytic shellfish toxin and domoic acid toxin are produced by algae and originate in the ocean. ODA will continue to test for shellfish toxins twice per month, as tides and weather permit. Reopening an area closed for biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the closure limit.
For more information call ODA’s shellfish biotoxin hotline at (800) 448-2474, the ODA Food Safety Program at (503) 986-4720, or visit the ODA Recreational Shellfish Biotoxin Closures Webpage.
Annual razor clamming closure on Clatsop beaches, July 15-Sept. 30
ASTORIA, Ore – Harvesting razor clams is closed July 15 – Sept. 30 on Clatsop beaches (from Tillamook Head in Seaside to the mouth of the Columbia River.)
This annual conservation closure lets newly set young clams establish themselves on the 18 miles of Clatsop beaches. Protecting these clams is vital to their population and future clamming opportunities as more than 90 percent of the total razor clam harvest in Oregon occurs here. The annual closure began in1967.
ODFW staff assess razor clam stocks during the conservation closure. The 2021 assessments showed the highest abundance of clams since surveys began in 2004. This translated into a very productive harvest season.
Razor clam harvesting is open on other state beaches from Tillamook Head south to the California border.
The best opportunities outside Clatsop beaches are in the Newport area, with the most consistent producers being Agate Beach, North Jetty, and South Beach. Other razor clam harvest areas include Winchester Bay, Bandon and Gold Beach among others.
Bay clam harvesting is currently open coast-wide.
Always check for toxin-related closures before harvesting clams or crabs by calling the shellfish safety hotline 1-800-448-2474. Closures are also noted on ODA’S Recreation Shellfish page and on ODFW’s Recreation Report – Clamming and Crabbing Report.
2022 fall coastal salmon fishing: Some restrictions/closures for wild Chinook but more wild coho retention seasons expected
Anglers fishing for salmon in some coastal rivers this fall will face closures or reduced bag limits for wild fall Chinook, but more opportunity for wild coho.
ODFW has adopted regulations for wild fall Chinook seasons based on the sliding scale in the 2014 Coastal Multi-species Conservation and Management Plan (CMP) and the Rogue Fall Chinook Salmon Plan Conservation Plan, two plans developed through rigorous public processes to sustain coastal salmon populations. Poor returns in 2021 and low forecasts for 2022 trigger conservation concerns in both plans, resulting in reduced or closed retention for wild fall Chinook in several basins.
For more information about the plans and wild fall Chinook returns and forecasts in each basin, please see the June 7 webinar and presentation (PDF) at https://myodfw.com/articles/fall-coastal-salmon-management
In contrast to wild Chinook, which have a different life cycle than coho, the outlook for wild coho for the Oregon coast is similar to last year’s strong return. In 2021 there were wild coho retention seasons in four coastal rivers for the first time in five years. ODFW anticipates nine basins will have wild coho retention this year (Alsea, Beaver Creek, Coos, Nehalem, Nestucca, Siletz, Tillamook, Umpqua, Yaquina).
Fall coho regulations will be set later in the summer after consideration by NOAA Fisheries since Oregon Coast Natural coho remain listed as Threatened under the federal Endangered Species Act.
Below is a summary of 2022 regulations for wild fall Chinook. Go to the Recreation Report for your angling zone and click Regulation Updates tab to see more details.
CLOSED TO ALL SALMON ANGLING
Siuslaw, Coquille, and Floras Creek/New River
RESTRICTIONS ON WILD CHINOOK HARVEST AND/OR OPEN FOR HATCHERY CHINOOK
Coos, Sixes, Hunter Creek, Pistol, Chetco, and Winchuck rivers will be open for some wild Chinook harvest with a reduced bag limit.
Tillamook Bay basin (including the Tillamook, Wilson, Trask, Kilchis and Miami rivers) will be open for retention of hatchery salmon but be closed to wild Chinook retention.
Elk River will be open for retention of hatchery Chinook but closed to wild Chinook retention, as in recent years.
OPEN UNDER PERMANENT CHINOOK REGULATIONS
Alsea, Necanicum, Nehalem, Nestucca, Rogue, Salmon, Siletz, Umpqua (mainstem, Smith River and North Fork Smith River) and Yaquina rivers.
Creel survey programs will be in place in several basins to monitor fisheries.
