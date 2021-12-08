POLK COUNTY — It could be only a matter of time. Another year or two, perhaps, until Oregon has a shot clock in high school basketball games.
Probably a 35-second clock. Almost certainly for boys and girls. And probably for all classifications, although some have suggested that the lower classifications continue with no shot clock.
The shot clock has been a hot topic for years with the Oregon Basketball Coaches Association. Coaches are highly supportive, and they showed that support in a survey pre-COVID-19.
There is opposition to a shot clock at various corners of the state, however. The smaller schools tend to be concerned about the costs to buy, install and operate the shot clock or shot clocks they would need for all of their games.
These concerns probably are the biggest obstacle to Oregon making a change. And these concerns might be enough for Oregon to stick with the game as is.
The Oregon School Activities Association, which runs high school sports in the state in conjunction with its member schools, is willing to listen to what the OBCA and Oregon Athletic Coaches Association – and school administrators – have to say.
“We would like to see (fresh) input regarding what schools want,” said Peter Weber, OSAA executive director.
“I wouldn’t want to put a number out there” on a level of support the OSAA would require before voting in favor of a shot clock, Weber said.
“But this would be a significant change to the playing of the game, and have financial costs,” he said. “We would want to know that our schools are supportive of that.”
Over the past two weeks, the Itemizer-Observer surveyed area basketball coaches and athletic directors at Class 5A Dallas and Central, 6A West Salem, and 1A Falls City and Perrydale high schools.
The boys basketball varsity head coaches were in favor of a shot clock, 4-1.
The girls coaches were 3-0 in favor, with two first-year coaches undecided.
The athletic directors voted 3-1 against adding a shot clock. West Salem AD Wendy Stradley did not return phone calls seeking her opinion.
The opinions of others often were strong.
“I’m 100 percent for it,” West Salem boys coach Travis Myers said.
“It would prepare kids for the next level,” Dallas boys coach Jordan Sollman said. “You wouldn’t have the old-school option to stall, but the pros outweigh the cons. I think it will happen in the next few years.”
“It would be a good idea,” Perrydale girls coach Terry Newton said. “I’d like to see a 30-second clock. It’s time.”
On the other hand ...
“No!” said Falls City boys coach Pat Irving, turning thumbs down on a shot clock. “I like the strategy we have now, and I’m about teaching patience (on offense). College basketball teams all know what they’re doing. They can come down and run and gun, only run their offense for 15 to 20 seconds.”
“A big no,” Dallas athletic director Tim Larson said. “It’s just more money to spend, and we don’t have it. Who will pay for it? Who’s going to pay someone to run it? I don’t know what the reason for it would be – what’s the goal? Who would it serve? What problem does it solve? And I don’t want to put something in just because the colleges and the pros do it.”
Nine states, including California and New York, are using a shot clock.
Washington has had a 30-second clock for girls basketball since 1974. Washington added a 45-second clock for boys basketball in 2006, and now has a 30-second clock for boys. The 30-second clock is used by all Washington schools and at all levels (varsity and sub-varsity).
Others with a shot clock are Maryland, Massachusetts, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Washington, D.C.
Georgia and Iowa will add a shot clock for 2022-23, and Minnesota has approved it for 2023-24.
Everyone that has it uses it for boys and girls basketball. Five states have it optional for sub-varsity play; Minnesota is making it optional as well.
A few years ago, there was talk in Oregon of giving a shot clock a test run at the annual Les Schwab Invitational and maybe at a couple other selected events. Some suggested having a pilot period of use in 2022-23. COVID-19 issues got in the way of dealing with this issue, though, and took precedent with Oregon athletic directors and coaches who had to be heavily focused on simply trying to keep sports and games going through the pandemic.
Among Polk County’s local boys basketball coaches, Perrydale’s Brian Domes is a recent shot-clock convert.
Domes, 51, once preferred to stay with the familiar. He likes his offenses to work for a good shot and then work for a better shot, rather than just take the first open shot. But he also considers himself a defense-first coach, and he can see how a shot clock might help give his defenses an edge.
“It took me quite awhile to change (my opinion),” Domes said. “But I know how I coach defensively, and with a shot clock if you can play defense really well, it can force the other team to hurry to get something up, and that can work to your advantage.”
Among local girls basketball coaches, West Salem’s Katie Singleton is all for a shot clock.
“It would be beneficial,” she said. “It would speed up the games and allow for the talent of the kids to shine.
“I’m sure there would be some issues, but I think people would work through those.
“Overall, the level of play would go up.”
Singleton expects Oregon to adopt a shot clock sooner rather than later.
“It’s trending that direction,” she said.
Central boys coach Dean Sanderson is among those who believe “it’s better for kids, and it’s better for fans,” to have a shot clock.
Sanderson’s teams have played some stall ball over the years, “and I’ll continue to do so if the rules allow us to. A shot clock usually favors the teams that have more skill, more talent. But in most games, it’s not going to make a lot of difference. It would mostly come into play at the end of games and end of quarters.”
West Salem boys coach Myers recalls playing a game at Camas, Washington, with a shot clock, “and I didn’t notice any difference. I don’t think the shot clock ever got close” to expiring.
Studies show that teams take a shot in an average of about 16 seconds already.
“Including fast-breaks,” noted Dan Dugan, AD at Perrydale. “It makes you think, why do we need a shot clock then?”
Perrydale boys coach Domes acknowledges that with a shot clock, the games “probably would be a little more erratic,” and that coming up for the initial purchase and installation would be a challenge.
“But once it’s up, it’s up,” he said.
A good number of athletic directors, especially at the 1A to 3A or 4A levels, aren’t so sure it would be that simple, or wise.
“At a small school, I don’t think it would work very well,” said Falls City AD Dennis Sickles. “Mainly because, and I don’t want to disparage anyone, but frankly, the talent level isn’t good enough. I think a shot clock would make the game a lot more ragged. You’re forcing people to take bad shots. The kids wouldn’t have the opportunity to set their offense and do what they need to do.
“And the initial costs would be challenging. At a place like Falls City, getting people to run it probably would be, too. We’ve started paying people to be line judges in volleyball and work the chain crew in football, simply because it’s almost impossible to get volunteers anymore.”
Pay for those kind of support people tends to range from $35 to $60 per game. Basketball has a lot more games than football, especially considering boys and girls and the sub-varsity squads. And a typical shot clock could run schools in the range of $4,000, plus installation costs.
Central AD Brett Baldwin is lukewarm in his support of a shot clock.
“I think change is hard for people. And we like the defensive game at Central,” Baldwin said. “But we can probably get past that. I guess I don’t mind (adding a shot clock).”
Still, without statewide support from schools – small and big -- the OSAA might not be ready to pull the trigger on a shot clock.
And having it only for the highest classifications doesn’t seem very popular.
“I don’t like that,” West Salem boys coach Myers said. “If we’re going to do it, it needs to be for every classification and every level, varsity and sub-varsity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.