Itemizer-Observer
Independence’s Patty Nevue never thought her tennis journey would lead her to meet legends of the sport like Arthur Ashe, Boris Becker and Jimmy Connors, to name a few.
Now her journey will be recognized by Oregon State in a special ceremony on Nov. 5 at Gill Coliseum commemorating athletes and coaches in their Title IX contributions to the school. Nevue was a player at Oregon State from 1971-1974 and later returned to coach women’s tennis for the Beavers from 1978-82.
“This is a really big honor,” said Nevue. “I feel very lucky to be honored this way and it took a little for me to have it sink in.”
Growing up in Roseburg, Nevue remembers the neighborhood court that that she and her friends used to play on growing up.
“All of our neighborhood played tennis,” said Nevue. “We had a court that we would go to and some people would play pickup baseball or basketball. We’d all play pickup tennis and there weren’t any pro lessons or anything we just played and out of that little neighborhood. All of us won state tennis championships and I won a couple of them in doubles and it was pretty cool to see all of us from small Roseburg beat the likes of these big Portland schools.”
Following her time in high school, Patty went up to Oregon State and was the number-one singles player. She was also on the number-one ranked doubles team in what was the Pac-8 at the time until she graduated in 1974.
After graduating and getting her master’s degree, Nevue’s career path took her to the East Coast where she began instructing at a prep school in Baltimore. She worked with people she knew from Roseburg along with Don Budge, who was the first to ever win a career Grand Slam (winning all four major titles consecutively) and still to this day is the only American male to ever do so.
In the next few years, Nevue would get a call to come back to her alma mater and to be the leader of the women’s program. On top of her coaching responsibilities, Nevue helped put together a revamped schedule that included more matches for the team along with fundraising to help bring more money to the program.
“We worked our way up to winning,” said Nevue. “In the Pacific Northwest region we would come in second or third and Washington at the time was a dominant figure. But we would compete and raise money and I had great players on my team. At the time Ralph Miller was the men’s basketball coach, and his daughter was on the team, Jack Riley the baseball coach. At the time his daughter was also on the team, along with the Portland mayor’s daughter at the time. So we would have all these fancy people come to our matches but we were just regular people.”
Following the conclusion of her time at Oregon State in 1982, Nevue still played in benefit matches from time to time and even won a mixed double charity match with former Blazers forward Kenny Carr. Later Nevue was asked to play for fun with Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler in a game. She would turn that opportunity down to go on a date with her now husband John McArdle.
Fast forward to current day, Nevue spends most of her time coordinating at the Ella Curran Food Bank in Independence and still enjoys watching tennis when it’s on.
“Tennis is a lifetime sport,” said Nevue. “And so thinking about that, and all the years that I promoted that and the time I spent instructing around the state of Oregon; to hear the news that I had been named to this list was really great.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.