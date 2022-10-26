Patty Nevue

Patty Nevue stands at the same court where she won her first tournament at age 10 and two state titles in high school.

 Photo Courtesy Patty Nevue

Itemizer-Observer

Independence’s Patty Nevue never thought her tennis journey would lead her to meet legends of the sport like Arthur Ashe, Boris Becker and Jimmy Connors, to name a few.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.