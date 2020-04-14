POLK COUNTY — On April 8, Governor Kate Brown announced that Oregon schools will be closed to in-person learning for the remainder of the school year. Following that announcement, the Oregon Schools Activities Association canceled all remaining spring competitions and state championships.
“Today’s heart-wrenching decision is difficult for all members of the OSAA family,” said Peter Weber, OSAA Executive Director, in a press release. “We empathize with students and school communities, especially our graduating seniors, but recognize that these cancellations will allow our collective focus to remain where it’s most needed at this time — on the health and safety of all Oregonians.”
Weber said that now, more than ever, individuals need to apply teamwork, sacrifice and resilience, and play our role in adhering to the public health guidelines.
“We all look forward to the day when we play again,” he said.
Current OSAA policies prohibiting the use of school facilities and coaches from organizing or directing workouts and practices remain in effect until further notice. The OSAA Executive Board will meet in the coming weeks to discuss policies for summer activities, along with academic eligibility concerns for Fall 2020 that have been expressed by member schools and families. The OSAA and our member schools are currently awaiting guidance from Oregon Department of Education on credit attainment for ninth through 11th grade students through the state’s Distance Learning for All initiative.
Visit http://www.osaa.org/coronavirus for OSAA policies, plus health and safety resources, related to COVID-19. Included on this page are all memos and media releases from OSAA regarding this situation since early March, along with a series of frequently asked questions (FAQs) designed to answer the most common questions we have been receiving.
More information will be communicated via http://www.osaa.org/ as it becomes available.
