WILSONVILLE — An Oregon School Activities Association committee audibled last week, and Class 1A schools throughout the state liked the call.
The Ad Hoc Football Committee tossed out its plans to replace 8-man football with 9-man, much to the delight of the athletic departments at Falls City and Perrydale high schools and elsewhere.
“This is definitely a positive,” Falls City athletic director Dennis Sickles said.
The committee had heard resounding objections from 1A 8-man programs after making its initial proposal three weeks ago.
“We had a tremendous response,” Sickles said of how the survey turned out. “There was 85% participation, which is unheard of for us, and it was overwhelming that the 1A schools wanted to keep 8-man football.”
The committee, after its first of four scheduled meetings, had wanted to put 2A and 1A schools in separate 9-man divisions, with smaller 1A schools continuing to play 6-man football, all for the 2022-26 school years.
The committee’s new proposal, which is still subject to change, would have 27 1A schools in four 8-man leagues.
Falls City/Kings Valley Charter and Perrydale would be in Special District 1 for football along with Alsea, Glendale, Mohawk and St. Paul.
“While we weren’t distraught about the possibility of going to 9-man, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” Perrydale athletic director Chris Gubrud said.
Alsea and Glendale would be newcomers to a league that includes Falls City and Perrydale.
Perrydale football coach Steve Mabry said Glendale would give the Pirates some possible avenues south via Interstate-5. Scheduling teams at neutral sites, in the Eugene area or further south and between their school and Perrydale, could be even more of a possibility. Mabry said at first glance that Perrydale might be interested in playing Dufur and Ione/Arlington, among others, in nonleague contests.
The 1A 8-man leagues would be for schools with adjusted daily membership of 61-74. Falls City/Kings Valley is at 72, Perrydale 66.
For 1A schools with ADM of 60 or less, 6-man would be the place. Twenty-two schools fall into that category.
Class 2A, as proposed by the committee, would have 32 schools in five 11-man leagues.
Schools may request to play up and down in classification.
And, schools are free to play 9-man instead of 11-man or 8-man “when necessary and appropriate,” the committee said, adding that administrators are encouraged to consider doing so when it would help promote more regional games to fill nonleague spots.
The committee has given support to having the OSAA sanction 6-man football; 6-man has been played of late as a pilot offering. The OSAA state championship committee could approve sanctioning 6-man playoffs.
Specific league and Special District alignments will be discussed further by the football committee.
The committee also has discussed having any team that elects to play at a lower classification ineligible for the postseason.
Sickles agreed with this approach.
Otherwise, “if you’re a 2A and don’t think you can compete at that level and want to drop down, you’re going to take a spot from a 1A school that earns a spot in the playoffs,” he said. “This way, they can still come down to play us, if that’s what they want to do.”
But players on teams playing down would be eligible for all-league and other postseason awards, unless than choose to play as an independent at their assigned classification.
The committee also will meet Jan. 19 and Feb. 2, both in Wilsonville, before sending its final recommendation to the OSAA Executive Board and Delegate Assembly for a vote.
