Eight-man football appears safe – through 2026 - for Class 1A schools.
But the Oregon School Activities Association Football Ad Hoc Committee now wants nine-man football to be played at 2A, starting next season.
The committee’s third proposal for the 2022-26 time block presents a third different look for many smaller schools. This one, released on Saturday after a Jan. 19 meeting and executive session in Wilsonville, has the nine-man game for 38 schools in 2A (average daily membership of 75 to 145 students).
The committee originally proposed having the larger 1A schools also play nine-man football. But 1A administrators and coaches acted swiftly and overwhelming in support of keeping the eight-man game that has been sanctioned by the OSAA since 1960.
If the latest proposal is adopted, the OSAA would have a state playoff and champion for 2A nine-man teams, with 1A teams playing either eight-man or six-man football, primarily based on their enrollment. The 6A, 5A, 4A and 3A schools are continuing with 11-man football.
West Salem would play in the largest 6A football league. The Central/Southwest Valley Conference would have 10 teams. In addition to West Salem, the league would have McNary, North Salem, South Salem, Sprague, Sheldon, Grants Pass, Roseburg, North Medford and South Medford.
Perrydale and Falls City are on record as wanting to keep eight-man football. The Pirates and Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Mountaineers would be in a 14-team Special District 1 starting next season, according to the latest OSAA committee proposal. Others in that league, one of two for 27 1A 8-man teams, are Alsea, Bonanza, Camas Valley, Chiloquin, Crosspoint Christian, Days Creek, Glendale, Lost River, Mohawk, Myrtle Point, Prospect/Butte Falls and St. Paul.
The committee has said one of its primary concerns is declining participation in football statewide.The switch to nine-man football at 2A could show whether that is enough to significantly increase turnout and roster sizes.
The committee’s latest proposal will be considered one more time – at a Feb. 2 committee meeting in Wilsonville -- before the group sends its final recommendation to the OSAA Executive Board and Delegate Assembly for a vote.
Once a setup for 2022-26 is approved, the OSAA State Championship Committee will resume its consideration of playoff formats for 2022-26. That committee will meet Feb. 14 and March 14 before making its final recommendation on the size and structure of football playoffs for each classification.
