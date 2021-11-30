WILSONVILLE — It looks like minor adjustments only for local high schools when the Oregon School Activities Association sets classifications and leagues for the next four years for all sports except football.
The final recommendation of the OSAA Classification and Districting Committee came on Nov. 24. It will go to the OSAA Delegate Assembly for a Dec. 13 vote. Approval of the recommendation, or something very similar to it, is likely.
The committee recommends that Dallas and Central play in a 10-team, Class 5A Mid-Willamette Conference. New members would be McKay and Woodburn. North Salem would leave the league and go to 6A. Other returning schools would be Corvallis, Crescent Valley, Lebanon, Silverton, South Albany and West Albany.
West Salem would play in a five-team, 6A Central Valley Conference with McNary, North Salem, South Salem and Sprague.
Perrydale and Falls City would be back in the 1A Casco League, which would have 10 teams and include C.S. Lewis, Crosshill Christian, Jewell, Livingstone Adventist Academy, Oregon School for the Deaf, St. Paul, Veritas and Willamette Valley Christian.
The committee recommendation has four 5A leagues with 32 total teams. Also dropping from 6A and 5A would be Centennial, which asked to play down at the lower level. McKay and Centennial, in that order, would be by far the largest 5A schools.
The 6A would have seven leagues and 50 teams. West Salem no longer would have Bend schools in its league. Bend, Caldera, Mountain View, Redmond, Ridgeview and Summit would comprise a six-team Intermountain Conference in 5A.
