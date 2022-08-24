Itemizer-Observer
Andreas Brandenberger’s handicap is 16.
In other words, he’s better than a bogey golfer at Creekside Golf Club in Salem.
That’s very impressive, considering that Brandenberger, 35, didn’t learn to play golf until he was in college. And has never had a golf instructor. And has to play with specially made golf clubs. And has to get down on all fours, basically, just to tee up his ball. And has arms that end just beyond the elbows.
He was born with phocomelia. But the condition doesn’t keep him from doing most everything he wants to do in life – including play as much golf as he can and compete around the country when he can.
This year, he took part in the U.S. Disabled Open in Lorton, Virginia. And he hopes to make it sooner rather than later into a new United States Golf Association event, the U.S. Adaptive Open.
“I definitely have the golf bug,” he said. “I want to put more effort into my game and play in more tournaments.”
Watching him hit balls and play is inspiring.
He has created a way to keep hold of and swing his clubs, which are made by PING. He keeps the grip end lodged under his left armpit on the backswing, downswing and follow through.
As they say in golf, it’s not how, but how many, and Brandenberger and others like him are perfect examples of that.
He hits tee shots 220 to 230 yards, usually down the middle of the fairway. He has a career-best 18-hole score of 81 at Creekside, playing from the white tees.
“At the end of the day, you need to put the ball in the hole, end of story,” he said.
He’s always been an athlete. He played youth soccer and specialized in high school as a wrestler who made it to the Kansas state tournament largely by using his legs and getting opponents in a scissors hold.
He now lives in the downtown Salem area and works for the Oregon Department of Transportation.
He wants to start a nonprofit to help get more children into golf, and he has a vision of working in the golf industry someday, combining his business skills and knowledge of adaptive golf with his love for the sport.
Oh, and he wants to get his handicap into single digits.
“The handicap is going to be a tough task, but I’ve never walked away from something because it is too hard,” he said.
Someday, too, he would love to have the financial resources to get to more adaptive golf tournaments and even compete for the United States if and when adaptive golf becomes part of the Paralympics.
“I don’t plan to stop until I have reached that goal,” he said.
He’s an active person, and has never shied from competition. These traits come from how he was raised as a youngster living on a farm in Kansas.
He was born near Athens, Greece but was adopted at age 2 by parents of five other kids, all older. His Kansas mother and father helped him build a strong work ethic, and for as long as he can remember, he has done most everything for himself and always found a way, be that helping with the mowing, the gardening or whatever project at home or in school.
He figured out as a child how to eat with his utensils and do tons of other tasks.
“You learn,” he said. “As humans, we have adapted over the years, and you can learn to adapt in your own life, as well.
“I’m a very proud person, and I don’t like to ask for help.”
He’s driven.
“Determination is in my blood,” he said.
His family had no real interest in golf, but when he was in high school he saw Tiger Woods and others playing on television. He thought that Tiger, wearing his Sunday red golf shirt – red is Andreas’ favorite color – was pretty cool.
Still, Brandenberger had no thoughts about playing golf until he was a student at Kansas University and heard of a man named George Utley who also has phocomelia and had learned to be a golfer.
Brandenberger decided to introduce himself to the golf coaches at KU and told them he’d love to learn how to play but needed help getting clubs. The coaches referred him to someone in the area who was able to make four clubs and a putter for him to start using.
“Before I ever hit a ball, I thought I could do it, I just had to figure out how to hold on to the club,” he said.
He keeps the club under his left armpit as it runs along his forearm, and he follows through with one arm because his right arm isn’t long enough to stay on the club much past impact.
“I had plenty of naysayers, but I like showing others that it’s possible,” he said.
And “I just wanted to hit the ball and get out and play.”
A few years later, he met someone who had connections to PING and found out that the Phoenix equipment company makes clubs for Wounded Warriors and others. He was thrilled to learn that PING always has loved the challenge of helping golfers like him.
“They’re basically a bunch of engineers who love solving problems – so they took my case and ran with it and came back with awesome clubs for me,” he said.
Today, he has a driver and hybrid woods along with a 6-iron through pitching wedge and a couple of lob wedges and a putter. His clubs are longer than most – his driver is 66 inches longer, his wedge 58 inches. A standard length men’s driver is 43 to 45 inches.
“My driver is taller than some people I’ve played with,” he said.
It takes athleticism for him just to swing efficiently and maintain control of the club. And pitching and chipping can be tricky tests as well.
“The half- and two-third swings are a lot more difficult than a full swing, because I’m worried about the hold on the club,” he said. “And hitting out of tall grass is tough, too, because the grass will grab the club face.”
When he’s not playing golf, he likes to take his dog, a lab mix named Cowboy, on walks or to the park or beach, and he lifts weights, works out at a local gym and runs three to six miles at a time on local trails.
On the golf course, he’s like any other player.
“I’m still nervous on the first tee, when I get in front of a group of people. I feel there’s extra eyeballs on me,” he said. “But no one really cares, honestly. It’s just that I always want to do my best when people are watching me.”
And he’s still new enough to the game that he is constantly learning the nuances and strategy for getting around a course in fewer strokes and for dealing with the demands of competition.
Tournament golf is “nerve-racking, a totally different experience versus casual golf,” he has found out.
The hardest part of golf for him, though, can be simply squatting to the ground in order to put his ball on a tee.
“It’s manipulating my hands to do those fine motor movements that’s the biggest challenge,” he said.
