One local team is cruising, undefeated in its league and approaching a double-digit victory roll.
Another team was thrilled just to get its second league victory of the season last week.
Other teams are somewhere in between, but still working to get better.
Here’s a look at the five high school girls basketball teams in our area:
Central
The Panthers are in position to challenge for one of the four automatic state playoff berths in the Class 5A Mid-Willamette Conference.
But they’ll have to keep improving if they want to get there.
Their recent play has been encouraging, and coach Marc Burleson said it has been fueled by a couple of traits the Panthers want to focus even more on down the stretch – defense and getting up and down the court on offense.
“Our defense has really stepped up. The intensity and the communication have been better. The girls are helping each other out,” Burleson said after wins last week over Dallas and Lebanon. “I think the girls are having fun playing really hard defense and shutting teams down and trying to keep their best scorers down.”
The good defense helps Central use one of its other strengths – speed – in transition and thus in getting good shots.
The dual formula led to a 47-15 victory last week against Dallas and the 55-50 win versus Lebanon, both at Central.
That sweep lifted the Panthers to 5-3 in league. Central trails 8-1 Crescent Valley, 7-1 Silverton, 7-2 West Albany and 6-3 Corvallis and is just ahead of sixth-place Lebanon, which fell to 4-5.
Central gets a rematch with Corvallis in a key game at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Central. The Spartans beat the Panthers by 10 points on Jan. 10.
“We’ve got to play 32 minutes against them,” Burleson said. “In that first game, we were able to push the ball in the first quarter but then we relaxed a bit. With our speed on the floor – all nine players are quick – we want to get them into more of an up-tempo game. And we need to make sure we are close to Corvallis’ shooters and at least got a hand up to disrupt their shots.”
Last week, Sadie Wendring led the Panthers in scoring with 20 points in 20 minutes against Dallas followed by 25 points against Lebanon.
Peyton Foreman had eight points and seven rebounds versus Dallas, and Hadley Craig made seven of the Panthers’ 20 steals in that game.
Lebanon trailed by 17 points early in the second half, but rallied and made it a five-point difference twice in the closing minute-plus.
“They’re a good team,” Burleson said. “They put a little pressure on us in the second half, but it’s good for the kids to realize that we can stay disciplined and don’t have to lose control.”
Craig came back with 14 points and a team-high four steals versus Lebanon, and Sydney Franklin grabbed a team-best seven rebounds as Central outshot the visitors from the field, .476 to .362.
The Panthers also will play on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at home against North Salem.
Dallas
The Dragons continue to get up shots but have trouble converting those attempts.
They lost 66-20 to first-place Crescent Valley, 47-15 at Central and then 71-27 to a strong Silverton team last week.
Brooklyn Siegfried led Dallas in scoring against Crescent Valley, finishing with 10 points.
Dallas actually had a very good first quarter, trailing only 14-11. By halftime, though, Crescent Valley was in control with a 44-26 lead.
Against Central, the Dragons fell behind 13-1 after one quarter and weren’t able to make a field goal until Erin Ericksen hit from about five feet with 23 seconds left in the first half.
Dallas then managed to make only one basket in each of the final two quarters.
The Silverton game was better, with Ericksen scoring a team-high 12 points, 10 in the first half.
The Dragons will be home on Friday night, taking on North Salem, before they go to South Albany for a game on Tuesday.
West Salem
Break up the Titans?
The rest of the 6A Mountain Valley Conference probably would like to do just that.
West Salem went 3 for 3 in league games last week to run its record to 8-0 and keep sole possession of first place.
The Titans (11-7) have won nine consecutive games. Their victims last week were Sprague, 66-20; South Salem, 57-48; and McKay, 68-23.
South Salem came in as a threat and ended the week tied for second with Mountain View, both 5-2.
The Titans led South Salem 41-35 after three quarters, then opened the fourth on a 9-0 run to get in great shape for the finish. Mya Adams got the run going with a runner. Elizabeth Bennett added two free throws and a 3-pointer, and Mia Mejia capped the two minute-plus sequence with an inside basket.
The Saxons kept plugging away, however, and they sliced the lead to 53-48 with one minute to go.
West Salem was able to beat the South Salem full-court press at the end, though, and got two late free throws each from Bennett and Baylee Butler to finish on top by nine.
The Titans will be back on the court on Thursday and Monday with a pair of road games versus Mountain View and Sprague.
West Salem doesn’t have another home game until its regular-season finale Feb. 24 against Bend.
Perrydale
The Pirates are third in the Class 1A Casco League going into back-to-back games this week with fourth-place Crosshill Christian.
Perrydale was 7-4 in league through last week; Crosshill was 6-5.
“I think they’re a lot like us in a lot of ways,” Pirates coach Terry Newton said. “They beat up on the bad teams and lose to the really good teams.”
Newton said he was optimistic about his squad going into this week and eyeing that No. 3 spot in the league playoffs. That could give the Pirates the chance to win there and jump into the No. 2 state playoff berth, avoiding a state play-in game in the process.
Perrydale split two games last week. After a 40-29 loss to Livingstone Adventist Academy (10-0 in league), the Pirates won at Jewell 45-22.
Elana Porter led Perrydale with 19 points against LAA and 20 versus Jewell. Heidi Juarez added 12 points against Jewell.
Livingstone jumped to a 19-2 lead and maintained the edge, though the Pirates made a nice surge in the fourth quarter.
“We came out pretty slow versus Jewell, too,” Newton said, after Perrydale trailed 9-2.
The Pirates recovered quickly and led 15-9.
“We played pretty good from that point on,” Newton said, “but for whatever reason, we’re not getting going very well in the first quarters. I think a lot of it has to do that we’re not a big team, we’re playing with five guards, so we don’t have a post to set screens or players to get a bunch of rebounds.”
Falls City
It was a big week for the Mountaineers. They started it with a 36-10 victory at Oregon School for the Deaf on Jan. 31 and then edged homecourt C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas 25-24 in a Thursday league game.
Falls City improved to 2-10 in the Casco League and 5-13 overall.
“The girls played very hard,” Mountaineers coach Alvaro Francisco said after the nail-biter.
The game was as close all the way as the final score would seem to indicate. C.S. Lewis led 6-5 after one quarter. Falls City was in front 12-9 at halftime. CSL had a 17-16 lead going into the final period.
Keys after that for Falls City included four free throws early in the fourth quarter by senior Bailea Watkins.
C.S. Lewis regained the lead at 24-22 with 1:58 remaining.
But then it was time for Mountaineers senior Amber Houghtaling to take matters into her own hands. Struggling with a bum leg the past couple of weeks, she still pulled off a steal and took off down the court, pulling up just shy of the 3-point line and burying the shot. And with that, Falls City had a 25-24 lead with 1:15 left.
C.S. Lewis missed a one-and-one and a 3-point try before getting the ball back with about three seconds on the clock. Its longish 3-point attempt went off the rim at the buzzer, and Falls City walked off with the victory.
Freshman guard Serenity Roberts scored 10 points against C.S. Lewis, and Houghtaling finished with nine points, sinking two other 3-pointers in the first half.
Roberts scored 18 points against OSD, with at least two in every quarter.
“Serenity played a great game,” Francisco said. “She pressured the ball and caused lots of steals. This led to multiple chances to score.”
