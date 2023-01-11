Sixteen Panther Kids wrestled at the Celtic Kids Club Tournament in Keizer Jan. 8. Coach Vidal Pena is impressed with their progress.
“As the season gets close to the end, many kids are starting to peak, and put effective moves together that result in more points and wins,” Pena said.
Placing first were Logan Tamayo, Sam Overlin, Kayden Boaz, Noah and Eli Vidal, and Grady Lewis.
Second-place finishers were Issac Vidal, Griffin Cuellar, Ozzy Overlin, Jackson Lewis, Kellen Boaz, Avery Patterson and Ryder Martin-Terry.
Third-place finishers were Greyson Evans and Ayden Arnold.
The next tournament is Jan. 21 in Lebanon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.