Central High track and field coach Eli Cirino understandably said it’s going to be a “fun week” as the Panthers get ready to send a large crop of athletes to the state meet in Eugene.
But it would be hard to top the fun the Panthers had on the final day of the Mid-Willamette Conference district meet at West Albany.
The team produced plenty of memorable performances, including a sweep of the boys relays, and wound up with the boys rising to third place Friday out of nine teams.
A sophomore, Amanda McArthur, leaped to first place in the triple jump to help the Central girls place sixth.
Central qualified seven individual boys in 10 Class 5A events, along with four girls in six events, plus the girls 4x100-meter relay team.
“We’re optimistic about the opportunity to go to Eugene and compete at the new, world-class Hayward Field” Friday and Saturday, Cirino said. “I feel especially proud of my seniors, who have persevered through the last few years and stuck with track and field.
“Getting seniors Sophie Bliss, Faith Sanchez, Kaleb McArthur, Julis Martinez, Elijah Jones and Gabe Cirino to the big show is really satisfying and feels like a great reward for everything they have done to keep our program afloat over the last few years.”
At district, the Central boys totaled 81 points, trailing only Silverton (146) and Crescent Valley (128). South Albany was fourth with 79 points.
The Central girls tallied 54 points, ahead of Dallas, Lebanon and South Albany. Silverton was fifth with 70 ½. Corvallis (122 ½) nosed out rival Crescent Valley (121) for the title.
Getting third in the boys meet was a big accomplishment, and the Panthers clinched it in the last event of the two-day competition, winning the 4x400 relay in the dark and day-long rain on Friday.
Some field events were decided on Wednesday, but all track finals took place Friday. And Central’s 4x100 boys started Friday afternoon with a bang, knocking off Silverton with a winning time of 43.21 to the Foxes’ 43.22.
Juniors Kirik Kantola, Kohler Hernandez and Jack Burgett and sophomore anchor Jordan Vega Ramos came through in a dramatic race that seemed to give the entire team energy.
“That was the first time they have been able to beat (Silverton) this year, and it gave our team a boost of confidence and enthusiasm,” Coach Cirino said.
The 4x400 team consisted of junior Javier Landeros, Gabe Cirino, junior Myles Crandall and Burgett.
“Putting a first-place medal on my son’s neck was one of the most memorable moments of my coaching career,” Eli Cirino said after the 4x400. “I have coached so many kids over the years and had him by my side as he grew up watching CHS track and field. Gabe has run on relays over the last four years that were very noncompetitive, and he has always been willing to give it his all. His leadership has been a big part of this team growing into a competitive group.”
The Panthers’ 4x400 team finished in 3:28.05. Silverton was second in 3:29.50.
A huge third leg by Crandall, the fastest in the meet and a PR of 49.75, helped turn the tide.
“Getting this win was awesome,” he said after the race.
Gabe Cirino said he “truly never thought I’d do this. I love these guys more than anything.”
Both relay times were season PR’s by a significant amount, including a drop of more than 4 ½ seconds in the long relay.
“I won’t take any credit for these kids,” Eli Cirino said. “They are fantastic athletes, and you could see this coming a few years ago, when these kids were all in middle school. There were many days out on the track when we would look over and the Talmadge Middle School kids were running faster than most, if not all, of our high school kids.
“We knew they would be a special group if we could keep them together. They are competitive and push each other. I’m proud of the growth, trust and personal sacrifice it has taken to make this work with so many capable and deserving kids who want to run on the relays.”
Other Central boys qualifiers for state: Vega Ramos, third in the 100 and 200; Burgett, second in the 400 with a PR of 50.66; Crandall in the 400 (third with a PR of 50.90); Jones, second in the pole vault; Kaleb McArthur in the long and triple jump (third with a PR of 21 feet, 3 ½ inches and sixth); Josh Peters in the same two jumps (fourth with a PR of 21-0 ¼, fifth with a PR of 41-6); and freshman Gabriel Haines, sixth in the shot with a PR of 42-5.
Among ninth-graders, Haines ranks third in the state, for all classifications.
“Gabriel seems to throw farther every week, and we’re excited for his future,” Eli Cirino said.
On the girls team, in addition to triple jump winner Amanda McArthur, the Panthers will send Bliss to state in both hurdles, Martinez to state in the 100 hurdles, and Sanchez to state in the pole vault.
Also going is the 4x100 team that includes Bliss, Martinez, McArthur and junior Sadie Wendring and was fifth at the MWC meet.
Bliss was second in the district 300 hurdles and third in the 100 hurdles, battling North Salem standouts Jordan Koskondy and Jackie Bier.
Martinez placed fifth in the 100 hurdles.
Sanchez cleared a PR 8-9 for fourth in the girls pole vault.
Amanda McArthur was as amazed as anyone when she got her PR, 33-8 ½, on her final attempt to become a district champion.
“I was so happy. It was really cool,” she said. “I’ve never done triple jump until this season. It was really fun.”
She hadn’t done track at all at Central until her brother, Kaleb, “literally pulled me out of bed and made me do it, signed me up. I’m very happy and thankful that he did.”
Bliss overcame patellar tendinitis.
“I was so afraid it would get worse, but it’s like it’s gotten better. It’s like a miracle,” she said.
She was third in the 100 hurdles, which meant no automatic berth to state and a wait until Sunday to see if she would get in as a wild-card. That made her final hurdles race, the 300, even more important, and she came through with the runner-up showing to lock up a spot on the squad for this week.
“I did feel pressure,” she said.
During the 300 hurdles final, “I just kept repeating in my head, ‘The power is with me, Sophie. The power is with me.’”
