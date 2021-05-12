Itemizer-Observer report

INDEPENDENCE – It was a low-scoring affair, but still a notch in the win column for the Panthers baseball team as Central/KVCS defeated Dallas 3-1 on Monday afternoon at home.

Monday’s game was the Panthers (4-8, 2-5 MWC) second conference win of the season, with the other coming against South Albany on April 21.

Central lost to Silverton (6-6, 4-3 MWC) 11-1 on Friday and fell 5-0 against 6A McNary (8-3, 1-2 Mountain Valley Conference). The Panthers defeated North Salem/McKay (2-10, 0-0 Mountain Valley Conference) 7-1 on May 3.

Dallas couldn’t snap a losing streak, though the score was closer against Central on Monday. The Dragons last win came against North Salem/McKay on April 30. After that the Dallas squad suffered losses to 6A McNary 10-0 on May 3, and conference opponents Silverton 19-4 on May 5 and West Albany 13-6 on Friday.

The Dragons played a double header at Crescent Valley (6-6, 3-3 MWC) Tuesday after press time and are scheduled to play at home versus Corvallis (7-5, 5-2 MWC) on Friday at 5 p.m.

Central faces North Salem/McKay for a second time on Wednesday (today) at home at 5 p.m. Saturday the Panthers host a double header against Crescent Valley with games starting at noon and 2 p.m.