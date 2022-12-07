Central girls

Junior Emily Newbeck dribbles past the Cascade defender.

 Photo courtesy Eddie Bruning

Itemizer-Observer

The Central girls basketball team knew all eyes would be on them when they welcomed rival Cascade to open the season on Dec. 1. The Panthers lost to the Cougars last season in a closely contested 36-33 game. This bout was just as close, but the final outcome nearly doubled as Central posted their highest point total since the 2018 season with a 65-59 overtime win.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.