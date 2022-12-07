Itemizer-Observer
The Central girls basketball team knew all eyes would be on them when they welcomed rival Cascade to open the season on Dec. 1. The Panthers lost to the Cougars last season in a closely contested 36-33 game. This bout was just as close, but the final outcome nearly doubled as Central posted their highest point total since the 2018 season with a 65-59 overtime win.
“It was a good start for us,” said head coach Marc Burleson. “We had a jamboree on Wednesday, and we didn’t play as well as I thought we should have. So it was nice to see the girls kind of step up and actually play better and more as a team on Friday against Cascade. So, that was definitely a good win for us.”
Sadie Wendring and Hadley Craig led the way for the Panthers offensively with both shooting over 40% from the field and scoring 24 and 21 points respectively. Cascade’s Maddie Dustin led all scorers with 32 points on 30 shot attempts.
The game started with a blistering pace with both teams trading baskets. The only breaks coming on free throws or jump balls. With over four minutes left in the first quarter, Wendring and Craig scored to give Central a small lead at 12-9. Central’s Olivia Garland beat the buzzer to end the quarter holding Central’s close lead.
Cascade counter punched in the second quarter with a 12-0 run including back to back three pointers from Dustin. The scoring run propelled the Cougars ahead with a couple minutes before halftime leading 30-24. Central scored once before the break, leaving Cascade clinging to a 30-26 lead at intermission.
“We talked about a couple things at halftime,” said Burleson. “We talked about making some adjustments on rebounding and playing more honest defense without getting silly fouls while being more aggressive. So we turned up the defense at halftime and then offensively, we just kind of slowed down and played within ourselves and took advantage of what Cascade was giving us.”
In the third quarter the pace slowed slightly as the first points didn’t come until nearly two minutes in. While the Panthers outscored Cascade 13-7, the Cougars clung to a 39-37 lead going into the fourth.
Cascade’s lead grew back up to seven with just under three minutes remaining in the game. But Wendring and Craig were key pieces in a 6-1 scoring run to cut the Cougars lead back down to two with a minute remaining. The teams were deadlocked at 54 after Cascade knocked down a pair of free throws. But neither team could separate in the final 13 seconds as each team made a single free throw to force overtime tied at 55.
“In the fourth quarter I called a time out and told the girls we need to play with some heart now,” said Burleson. “It was going to come down to who wanted it more and the girls stepped up to the challenge and rose to the occasion.”
Cascade scored the first two points of the extra period, but Craig and Garland hit threes on the next two Panther possessions to snatch back the lead 61-57. Later, Ashley Barba made a free throw. On the ensuing Cascade inbounds play, she stepped in front to steal the pass and was fouled getting back to the free throw line and making both. Mariah Moore converted one more free throw in the closing seconds of the game as Central came away with the overtime win 65-59.
Next for the Panthers will be another home matchup against Glencoe on Dec. 9 with tip-off set for 7 p.m.
“Our girls stepped up,” said Burleson. “That’s what we’re going to need if we’re going to make a long run if people are going to have to step up. And now that we got the first game under our belt, we’re looking forward to the next ones and we’ll take it one game at a time.”
