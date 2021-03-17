Itemizer-Observer

INDEPENDENCE — Central entered the win column Friday with a 42-0 thrashing of Crescent Valley at home.

It was a team effort for the Panthers, led by the running of Kohler Hernandez, Justin Girod and Riley Elliot, the passing of Chase Nelson, the receptions of Tyler Vinson and Aaron Cooper, and the kicking of Chance Keys.

Soon after taking the opening kickoff, the Raiders turned the ball over on downs. Then a march from the Central 43-yard line to the Crescent Valley 17 was followed by a Hernandez run to the end zone for the first score. Keys kicked the extra point, as he was to do for the remaining touchdowns. That was the only first-quarter score.

Things got hotter in the next two periods. The Panthers started by taking over again on downs at their own 43. With the second quarter less than three minutes old, Hernandez ran the ball in from the Raiders 37.

The Corvallis area visitors had to punt soon after Central kicked off. Two penalties against Central slowed their drive, but when they reached the Raiders 25, Cooper caught a Nelson pass for the third Panther touchdown.

With 1:30 left in the first half, the Panthers added another touchdown for a score of 28-0.

Erik Dixon took the opening kickoff of the second half to the Central 33, but the Panthers soon had to punt. Then the Raiders punted, and this time Central got to the Crescent Valley 3 before Girod ran up the middle for another TD. A Nelson keeper provided the next score, and the third quarter ended with the Panthers ahead 35-0.

Penalties on both sides kept the fourth quarter scoreless until the clock read 2:50. Then Elliott ran up the gut from the Raider 8.

Coach Joel Everett said his Panthers focused on their mistakes of the season open opener in preparing for the Crescent Valley game.

“We worked on the line,” he said. “(Assistant coach) Rob Kassebaum did a great job.”