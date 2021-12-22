POLK COUNTY — The Central Panthers and Dallas Dragons both had good weeks on the wrestling mat. In Central’s case, it was back-to-back days, to be more precise.
The Panthers beat South Albany 40-28 in a Dec. 15 Mid-Willamette Conference dual meet and then won five weight classes and placed third in their Van Holstad Invitational, Dec. 16 at Central.
“They’re getting better every time,” Panthers coach Arnold Garcia said of his crew as a whole.
Dallas, meanwhile, defeated West Albany 44-28 in a MWC dual, then used depth and youth to claim the Liberty Invitational.
Here’s a deeper look at both teams:
Central
The Panthers’ higher-level wrestlers are coming through, and some surprises are popping up, and some wrestlers could be about ready to shift into divisions better suited for them as the team takes a short break before two busy days at the Northwest Duals, Dec. 29-30 at West Albany.
The victory at home versus South Albany was both pleasing and gratifying, and Garcia said was a bit unexpected.
“When I looked it over, I thought we were going to struggle to even get close to winning,” he said.
But things started well for the Panthers, as junior Issabell Branske battled her 106-pound opponent hard in an 11-7 match, and then freshman Case Merritt got a third-round pin at 113. Garcia said it looked like South Albany expected an easy win at 106 as the RedHawks sent out a freshman to battle Branske.
“She gave him a good match,” Garcia said. “She went hard the full six minutes.”
Then Merritt won at 4:43, despite having a collarbone/ shoulder issue.
“So, we’re up 6-3 after two matches, after I think South Albany came in thinking they would be ahead 12-0,” Garcia said.
The Panthers had to feel especially good knowing they had more strength due later in the form of junior Ethan Dunigan (152), senior Manuel Vela (170), junior Jose Lugo (182) and others.
Dunigan and Lugo won by fall, and Vela posted a 14-3 major decision. And at the upper weights, senior Joseph Pearson gave Central six more points with a pin, as did senior Anthony Manzo-Ledezma at 220.
It helped a bit, perhaps, that a returning champ from the 4A ranks who transferred to South Albany wasn’t able to go against Dunigan due to an injury in practice, Garcia said, but Dunigan still could have prevailed.
The next day, Central welcomed five teams to its gym for the Van Holstad tournament. South Salem won with 243 points, followed by Tillamook, 212; Central, 187; Willamina, 145; Sheldon, 117; and Grant, 110.
The Panthers were happy to beat out Willamina, as the Bulldogs had finished one point ahead of the Panthers in the Dec. 3 Werner Gourmet Meat Snacks Tournament at Tillamook.
First places went to Central wrestlers Trevyn Lilly at 138 pounds, Dunigan at 152, Vela at 170, Pearson at 195 and Duke Akina at 285.
“All the weights we won I was already counting on winning,” Garcia said. Except for what the coach called “a real surprise” — Lilly. The junior had dropped down from 145.
Also for Central, sophomore Osvaldo Amezcua-Pena placed second to teammate Akina, a junior. Lugo took third at 182 in the tournament, and Garcia thinks he can do better if he manages to cut to 170 or even 162.
“But I won’t force him to,” Garcia said.
Another freshman, Nicolas Thompson, took fourth at 138. Branske got second place in the girls 100-pound division. She defeated Vielke Zuniga of Sheldon by fall in 1:30, then lost to Zoe Brewer of Willamina by fall. Garcia said Branske brings more intensity to her matches against boys than when she’s wrestling against another girl.
“I told her she has to wrestle tough against the girls, just like you were going against a guy, because the girls are who you’re going to be facing at district or at state, if you make it there,” he said.
The Panthers will miss a couple of varsity regulars when they go to the Northwest Duals, due to family vacations over the holiday. And the teams that compete there will be plenty busy, facing up to five dual meets each of the two days.
Then Central is back in league dual action, going to West Albany along with Crescent Valley for a three-way meet on Jan. 5.
Dallas
The Dragons followed up their Dec. 8 dual meet win over Central with a solid victory at home against West Albany.
Then the Dragons finished first out of 25 teams in the Liberty Tournament at Liberty High in Hillsboro. Dallas coach Tony Olliff figured the Liberty tourney would be a “good test” for his squad, up and down the lineup.
The tournament gave the Dragons a 2021-22 season taste of big brackets, with most teams bringing full casts, and Dallas proved up to the task.
It was a gut check of sorts for the Dragons, too. Junior Owen Hess and freshman Eli Hess were lost with injuries suffered in P.E. class, Olliff said.
“We were pretty bummed,” Olliff said, “and had to dig a little deeper into our lineup. A lot of people kicked in and antied up.”
Sophomore Cole Langford won the 195-pound class, and junior Eli Nava placed second at 220.
Four Dragons earned third-place honors: freshman Joseph Johnson at 113, sophomore Jose Romero at 132 and junior Isaac Jones at 138. Freshman Sully Hill and junior Caleb Emerson were fourth at 120 and 126, respectively.
Sophomore Thomas Talmadge was fifth at 145, with teammate Clifford Johnson, also a sophomore, sixth in that division, falling 7-4 to Talmadge in the final. Emiliano Rocha, a junior, was sixth at 195. Jace Spencer, a freshman, placed eighth at 106. Dallas totaled 269 ½ points. Redmond was second with 244 ½. Tualatin took third with 220 ½, with West Albany fourth at 203 ½ and St. Helens placing fifth with 195.
Topping it all off, the Dallas girls had three high podium finishers, and freshman Arik Brecht Crabtree won the 285-pound JV division.
Polly Olliff gave the Dragons a first in the girls’ 105-pound class. Ah Pymm McDaniel was second among girls at 100. And, Ivy McIntosh placed third for girls at 120.
The Dragons were aggressive in their West Albany dual, and at 160 pounds, Owen Hess had one of the more memorable performances.
“Owen Hess had a great match against one of West’s better wrestlers,” Olliff said. “It was fun to begin the match with six straight freshmen in the lineup and be tied 12-12 when we put our first non-freshman on the mat. Emiliano Rocha got a fun pin on a big throw.”
Sophomore Kyron Dodds won by fall at 285, to cap the night that began when Polly Olliff got things started with a pin at 106.
“The thing I’m proud about in the West Albany dual is that we beat them with four freshmen and six sophomores,” Tony Olliff said.
The Dragons will join Central and a host of other schools at the Northwest Duals, Dec. 29-30 at West Albany.
Dallas returns to MWC action on Jan. 5 with a trip to Silverton for a dual meet.
• West Salem was scheduled to wrestle last Saturday in the Larry Owings Invitational on Saturday at Canby High, but the meet was canceled due to COVID-19 issues. The Titans’ next meet is Jan. 5, a home match against fellow Mountain Valley Conference Sprague.
