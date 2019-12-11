INDEPENDENCE — The Central High School boys basketball team is starting from the ground up this year.
“We have two returning varsity players and a bunch of kids who have never seen a varsity basketball game other than in summer basketball league,” said head coach Tim Kreta.
Last year, seniors dominated the roster; there are only two this year — with sophomores making up the majority of it.
The Panthers (0-2 overall, 0-0 Mid-Willamette Conference) might be a young team, but already they have developed a bond that is apparent even on the court: back slaps and encouragement when a player misses a shot; cheers and high fives when someone scores a point; multiple players rushing to a fallen player’s aid.
“We have a good culture going,” Kreta said. “They want to make sure they have every opportunity they have to make that bond. They enjoy being around each other. So, we’ll be OK.”
The team opened its first game on Dec. 4 at home, hosting La Salle (0-0 overall, 1-0 Northwest Oregon Conference) for a 50-36 loss.
The game started out slowly, with sophomore Brooks Ferguson putting the team on board 10-2 at the end of the first quarter.
At halftime, La Salle led 17-13.
“I think we learned a lot, obviously got a chance to work out some of the early season jitters,” Kreta said. “Not necessarily the outcome that we wanted, but I’m not disappointed in what we did; our effort was definitely there. I like what I saw today; they fought till the end. The kids are listening to what our coaches are asking them to do and trying to execute the plays.”
In the second half of the game, the Panthers’ energy picked up and the team was able to execute on several plays that resulted in scored points.
But the closer the team got to closing the gap on La Salle, the Falcons responded with a layup or a corner throw to widen the margin.
Ferguson led for scoring on Wednesday, nabbing 11 points; sophomore Jon Breyman added nine points, and sophomore Adrian Barba contributed five.
Ferguson, one of the two varsity returners, had no expectations for himself or his team coming into this game.
“Just wanted to play hard and have a chance to win,” he said. “We got some jitters out. We played well as a team. We’re all there mentally, but it’s a lot of first games for a lot of people.”
On Friday, the Panthers hosted Cascade (2-0 overall, 0-0 Oregon West Conference) and fell 47-31.
For the night, Breyman added 11 points, while sophomore Isiah Hellbusch added nine, with Ferguson tallying up seven.
The Panthers traveled to Philomath (1-0 overall, 0-0 Oregon West Conference) on Tuesday after press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.