Itemizer-Observer
Dallas kept up its winning ways.
Central had a tough outing on a rainy day.
West Salem found some traction on a trip to Central Oregon.
Perrydale had to wait it out because of the weather.
That’s the nutshell report on local high school softball from last week.
Here are more details:
Dallas
The Dragons were tied for first place in the Mid-Willamette Conference going into this week.
Dallas and Lebanon were 5-0, with Dallas winning handily last week, 13-1 at South Albany and 12-2 in six innings at Central.
This week, Dallas was scheduled to face North Salem on Monday at Dallas. Other Dragon games are Wednesday at Crescent Valley, Friday at home against Lebanon and Monday at West Albany.
Last week, the Dragons turned it on in the final two innings against South Albany after leading 3-0 through five. Sophomore Kadence Morrison tossed a no-hitter with one walk and 13 strikeouts.
South Albany was charged with nine errors, and Dallas got two RBIs from catcher Jordan Cresswell and a home run from left fielder Clara Woolsey.
The Central game was 1-0 Dallas through three innings. The Dragons made it 5-0 in the top of the fourth and 9-2 with a four-run fifth. Dallas added three runs in the sixth.
Morrison picked up another victory, scattering six hits without a walk in six innings. She struck out eight.
Leaders of the Dallas attack included junior shortstop Chloe Zajac (four RBIs), sophomore center fielder Katie Buchholz (two RBIs, three runs scored) and sophomore second baseman Kaelyn Golden (homer).
Central
The Panthers fell 15-0 at Lebanon before their 12-2 home loss to Dallas.
“I think that was more disappointing,” Central coach Jessie Isham said of the Lebanon game, which ended in three innings. “Weather was a huge factor, and Lebanon did a good job of adapting. Our pitching staff didn’t make the adjustments like we wanted.”
The Warriors, 13-3 overall, received 10 walks and had seven eight batters hit by a pitch.
“They were able to pitch strikes, and we weren’t,” Isham said. “We basically handed the game to them.”
That was less of a problem but still an issue in the Dallas game. A hit batter and walk to start the top of the second led to the Dragons’ first run, after Dallas had applied pressure by loading the bases.
“Dallas does an amazing job of playing really smart small ball, of getting runners on and moving them around, which is a very valuable tool,” Isham said.
Dallas totaled seven hits but also had nine walks and three hit batters.
A high point for Central came in the bottom of the fourth. Sophomore third baseman Kaitlyn Brian led off with a home run to right field. Senior catcher Peyton Foreman, who has showed her power at other times this season, followed with a homer to right.
“Kaitlyn has a lot of potential,” Isham said. “She’s a really strong kid and has a great swing.
“Peyton is a phenomenal athlete. It’s really fun to have her lead our team. She has a great attitude all the time.”
The two results from last week put Central at 2-3 in the MWC and 7-6 overall.
After the loss to Dallas, “we talked about what we want to do and what kind of team we want to be,” Isham said.
The Panthers were scheduled for a Monday home game against West Albany. Central will go to South Albany on Wednesday, then welcome Silverton for a Friday game. On Monday, May 2, it will be Central at North Salem.
West Salem
Going into this week, the Titans were 2-1 in the Class 6A Mountain Valley Conference and 8-7 overall – and on a two-game winning streak.
The Titans went 1-2 last week, losing 13-3 at South Salem but going to Mountain View the next day, Saturday, and sweeping 13-3, 20-0 (three innings).
“Saturday was way better,” coach Ty Nicholson said. “The kids got some confidence with the bats. I think it had been tough on them, basically locked up in a gym for two weeks because of the weather and not seeing live pitching.
“It was good to see our pitching, defense and hitting all come together.”
In the first game, freshman Braeli Martin hit two home runs and pitched six innings, striking out 13. Martin was 4 for 4 at the plate, with four RBIs and three runs scored.
Mia Zachary, a junior center fielder, was 3 for 5 with a double. Junior third baseman Bella Elliott was 2 for 4 and scored four runs. Jessica Kelso, senior right fielder, went 2 for 3.
In Game 2, junior Meghan Boyles was the winning pitcher. She held Mountain View hitless and struck out four. She also was 2 for 3 with the bat.
Shortstop Mya Ward, a freshman, hit for the cycle, went 4 for 4, drove in five runs and scored three times.
Zachary, behind the plate in this game, also was 4 for 4. She had four RBIs, doubled and tripled, and scored four runs.
Elliott was 3 for 4 with four RBIs and a double. Junior right fielder Brooklyn Corliss was 2 for 2 with two RBIs, two runs scored, a sacrifice and a hit by pitch.
West Salem was scheduled to play Tuesday at McNary.
The Titans will play back-to-back against Sprague - 4:30 p.m. Thursday at West Salem and 4 p.m. Friday at Sprague.
South Salem is on the docket for a game at West Salem on Tuesday, May 3.
Two games wiped out by wet weather on April 16 are set to be made up on Wednesday, May 4 with a trip to Bend for a 3 p.m. doubleheader against the Lava Bears.
Perrydale
The Pirates (2-3 and idle last week because of the weather) were slated to play at home Monday (Knappa) and Tuesday (St. Paul).
Perrydale will have four more league games in the coming week. First is a Thursday trip to Nestucca. Portland Christian visits Monday, May 2 for a 2 p.m. doubleheader. And Perrydale goes to Hillsboro Stadium to meet Faith Bible on May 3.
