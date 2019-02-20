INDEPENDENCE — Facing the No. 1 ranked team in league, the Panthers girls basketball team dug deep to find the energy needed to compete with the Lebanon Warriors, losing by just six points, 40-34, at home on Feb. 12.

At first, the team’s hesitancy to play against a team chock-full of competition showed. The Panthers opened the game with disorganized energy and had multiple good looks at the basket but couldn’t execute. With 2:48 left in the first quarter, senior Elizabeth Chavez twirled in a layup, putting the Panthers (12-10 overall, 7-7 Mid-Willamette Conference) on board 10-2. With seconds left to go, senior Faith Berry swiped in another layup that balanced on the rim before going in just as the buzzer rang out.

The second quarter painted a different picture for the team. They managed to notch 12 more points before half time, but still trailed behind the evasive Warriors (18-3 overall, 13-1 MWC), who were up 24-16 going into the locker rooms.

Senior Mariah Hyre opened the third quarter with a layup, and the Panthers fought through the Warriors tough defensive front to nab 14 more points to trim the margin, with another layup from Chavez, closing the gap 30-29.

“I think I had a very rough first half, and then I came back out the second half, and I think I played to a lot more potential that I had, so I was happy about that,” Hyre said.

In the fourth quarter, the Panthers came across foul trouble, putting the Warriors on the free-throw line a total of three times in the final eight minutes. Still, the Panthers battled on, and Chavez tossed in a 3-pointer from outside the key for the final score 40-34.

The Panthers season this year has been up and down as they battle for a spot at state. With one of their best players on the bench with an illness, it’s been a process as the girls learn to fill that leadership spot Meagan Mendazona held, as well as the number of points she scored in a game.

“We lost about 20 points with Meagan, which hurts,” said head coach Julie McDonald. “But, I told the girls, it happens, teams lose their players and we gotta rally, and they’re doing a good job doing that, but I think when you lose someone who you’re used to scoring ... it’s a big difference. Our preseason and our Arizona trip, we were really tough, and it’s just unfortunate that she came down with her illness. I think if that hadn’t happened, I don’t think we would be seeing the peaks and valleys that we are now, so just looking to the other girls to step it up, and I think tonight they did. I thought our effort was great.”

Friday, the girls clinched a 55-34 victory at South Albany (5-18 overall, 0-14 MWC) to keep their winning streak — and their dreams of going to state — alive.

“I want to go to state again,” Hyre said, who was with the team last year when they clinched sixth place in the state playoffs. “That’s the goal, we can do it. We’re going to win these games, and then after that we have a playoff game ... and then after one of those games, if we win, we go to state”

Tuesday the team hosted Corvallis (12-10 overall, 9-5 MWC) after press time.