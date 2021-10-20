CORVALLIS — Fortunes finally smiled on the Central High football team on Friday.

The Panthers made sure of that. Central, which had battled but come up short in five consecutive losses, took out some frustrations no doubt as things went their way this time and they rolled to a 54-14 victory at Crescent Valley.

The Central sideline had plenty of intensity.

“It was really good from our kids,” coach Josh Everett said.

The Panthers had totaled 56 points in their previous four games. And they played almost entirely from behind, trying to catch up down the stretch. This was a lot different – Central outscored the Raiders 35-0 in the second quarter and enjoyed a 42-7 halftime lead.

“We were able to move the ball really well, and the defense played really well,” Everett said. Crescent Valley has had success passing this season, but its regular starting quarterback didn’t play, and the Raiders tried to alter their approach.

“We prepared for one quarterback and then saw the backup and more of a run-based, option attack,” Everett said.

The Panthers adjusted well, and “once we got up, their game plan kind of went out the window.”

Central junior Kohler Hernandez had more than 200 yards of total offense, rushing for about 150. He ran two yards for a touchdown and scored on a 4-yard pass play.

Quarterback Chase Nelson, a junior, threw for about 180 yards and four touchdowns, and ran nine yards for a TD. Juniors Dominic Castanon and Myles Crandall each caught a long pass for a touchdown. Joey Cole, junior linebacker, returned a fumble 40 yards for another score. Another Crescent Valley turnover, a fumbled kickoff return, led to one Panthers TD.

“The second half, we were able to play a lot of guys and give some guys some rest,” Everett said. “That was really good.” It would take a big finishing kick, but Central still has a shot at making the 16-team Class 5A playoff field. “We told our kids last week that our playoff started with this game. We can’t lose another one,” Everett said. The Panthers will play their final home game on Saturday, kicking off at 3 p.m. against South Albany. Central is 1-4 in Special District 3 and 2-5 overall. South Albany is 2-3, 4-3, and is coming off a 29-13 loss to SD-3 co-leader and rival West Albany. South Albany has defeated Corvallis, Lebanon, North Salem and Franklin. “South Albany is really tough, like every team in the league,” Everett said. “It’s a huge game.”