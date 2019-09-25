INDEPENDENCE — Picking up just two points for the game on a safety, the Central Panthers football team was defeated 35-2 against West Albany on Friday night.

It was a brutal fight on the field, the Panthers (1-2 overall, 1-2 Mid-Willamette Conference) losing sophomore quarterback Brooks Ferguson to injury halfway through the game and later lineman Corbin Sedlacek. In the fourth quarter, senior lineman Ricky Taylor was sidelined to mark the third Panther to battle an injury.

“We got banged up as the game went along, lost our quarterback at halftime, and that’s tough to rally from,” said head coach Jeff Centoni, “but I think, you know, we looked at where were we two weeks ago on a Friday night and where are we now on a Friday night, and I think we’re happy about some of the strides we’ve made, some of the executions we’ve made, the effort, the toughness. It’s not where we want to be, but we’ll continue to climb that ladder. Our season is not made in week three; we’re building every week to get better and better and that’s where our focus is.”

A minute into the game, the ball was intercepted by a Bulldog and carried into the end zone, leaving the Panthers behind 8-0.

From there, the team lagged behind.

Two points were notched onto the Panthers’ scoreboard after the Bulldog’s quarterback was tackled in his own end zone for a safety.

Before he was sidelined, Ferguson carried for 30 yards on six attempts, and completed four on 11 through the air for 34 yards.

On defense, Taylor led for the night with eight tackles, and Sedlacek added seven.

The team came away from this game ready to capitalize on plays in next week’s games that it should have completed in this game, said senior lineman Brandon Broadus.

“There were a couple good plays we had, but we need to execute more, we’re just not playing to our potential right now,” Broadus said. “We should be making some plays right now that we’re not making. Hopefully next week we will get better and come out and try to get a win.”

Playing a powerhouse team like the Bulldogs isn’t easy, said Centoni.

“West Albany (3-0 overall, 3-0 MWC) is a well-coached, disciplined, physical team,” said Centoni,” and I think sometimes it’s how the game works. Football is a different type of sport, and I’m proud of the way the guys competed, because it’s not easy, especially when the scoreboard is going against you in the second half, to keep fighting, but I feel like our kids did.”

The Panthers travel to Crescent Valley (1-2 overall, 1-2 MWC) on Friday at 7 p.m.