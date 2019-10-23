Panthers girls soccer finds reason to celebrate

SILVERTON – The Panthers girls soccer team was full of smiles after its final game of the season at Silverton High School on Tuesday night.

The 7-1 loss wasn’t as important to the girls – something else mattered more.

“Overall we had fun, our main purpose was to have fun,” said senior and captain Kathy Vargas. “We got a little carried away in the second half, our goalie got taken out, and I feel like we got the bad end of the stick on that one, but we had fun, which was important to us.”

The Panthers (1-11-2 overall, 0-7 Mid-Willamette Conference) scored first, with seven minutes to go, in the first half, sophomore Julis Martinez recording the goal.

The Foxes (4-5-2 overall, 2-2-1 MWC) found the box with a minute and a half left in the first half and scored, followed by another goal scored 40 seconds later.

“We were up one-nil and, in my opinion, a non-call cost us two goals quick-quick, bam bam, and you know, that’s the way soccer goes,” said head coach Mike Lynch. “It can change the whole momentum of the match.”

It seemed to, anyway.

The Panthers returned in the second half to five more Silverton goals scored. It didn’t help things when goal keeper Cecelia Espericueta was injured and watched the remainder of the game from the bench. Senior Naomi Vega replaced Espericueta.

The season went by without a league victory, but Lynch stays optimistic for next season.

“I think we could have done better at times, but we have only a few club players, where everyone we play has 20 club players. But we are working at, we are getting better,” he said. “These young ladies leave their heart out on the pitch, they work hard for each other.”

Senior Naivi Vargas, another team captain, said over the last couple months, the team learned about staying positive and focusing on working hard instead of what the score on the scoreboard was.

“The season definitely had its ups and downs, but I feel like it ended on a good note,” she said. “In the beginning it was hard having fun, we would get upset after the game, but now it’s just, we have the mentality of having fun and enjoying each other and trying hard no matter what.”