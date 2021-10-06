INDEPENDENCE — Central tied visiting Thurston 1-1 in girls soccer last week before falling 9-1 to Corvallis, a co-leader with Silverton in the Mid-Willamette Conference.

The tie with Thurston broke a four-game Central losing streak, and the Panthers went into this week at 1-6-1 for the season, with a 0-1-0 MWC mark.

West Salem

The Titans finished last week on a five-game unbeaten run, having posted a 1-1 draw at South Salem last Tuesday and a 4-0 victory at home against Mountain View on Thursday.

The Titans were in a three-way tie for second in the MVC through last week at 1-0-1 and carrying a 3-4-2 overall record.

The Tuesday draw with the Saxons was “a very intense, hard-fought game,” Titans coach Benje Orozco said.

West Salem took a 1-0 lead in the 25th minute, when senior Darian Ehrmantraut finished off a pass by senior Maddy Endler. South Salem got the equalizer off a corner kick 19 minutes into the second half.

Against Mountain View, Ehrmantraut scored unassisted in the 18th minute, and 10 minutes later senior Rylee Loewen made the score 2-0 off senior Anna Emmerson’s corner.

West Salem’s high pressure continued to pay dividends in the second half. Junior Mia Zelinka scored an unassisted goal seven minutes into the half, and Emmerson got her second goal of the season 18 minutes into the half with a well-struck ball to the far post.

Senior goalkeeper Natalie Cunningham and the defense recorded the Titans’ fourth shutout of the season.

Dallas

The Dragons split two JV games last week. The Dragons had no trouble with North Salem, leading 7-0 at halftime en route to an 8-0 win. Crescent Valley topped Dallas 4-0 in a game switched from home to away because of a referee shortage.

In the North Salem game, the Dragons were conscious of the Oregon School Activities Association’s A mercy rule — games that reach an eight-goal spread are considered done. So after going up 7-0, Dallas shifted its focus to work on things it had been practicing, changing formations and moving players to positions where they have had limited or no experience.

“At halftime, we reminded ourselves about winning with grace, humility and pride. We prioritized passing, shifting as a team, restrictions of shooting distances on goal, etc.,” Dallas coach Kendra Steele said. Finally, with about 10 minutes left in the game, “we allowed the girls to take a shot on goal if the opportunity presented itself.”

Dallas trailed Crescent Valley only 1-0 at the half, but gave up a couple of quick goals in the second half and one more before settling down.

“Our passing was good, communication was good,” Steele said. “The next focus steps are specific position skill building and movement off the ball.”

The Dragons are slated to play host to Silverton at 7 p.m. Thursday.