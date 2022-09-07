Itemizer-Observer
The Central Panthers picked up a couple of nonleague volleyball victories last week.
The Panthers, who have only one senior, defeated Corvallis 3-1 and Dayton 3-0, both matches Thursday at Central.
“We played very good team volleyball,” Panthers coach Bruce Myers said. “(Junior) Ashley Barba did an excellent job of getting all of our hitters involved in the offense. We also did a good job of serving assertively, which kept both Corvallis and Dayton out of system.”
The first set against Corvallis was close all the way, but the Spartans pulled it out 25-23. Central then won sets 25-11, 25-16, 25-7.
Against Dayton, the Panthers won 25-15, 25-9, 25-15.
Central used a rotation of Barba at setter, with sophomore Hadley Craig and senior Kendall Seidel as outside hitters, juniors Jenna Cyphers and Mckenzie Wells at middle blocker, junior Tatum Lushenko as the opposite, junior Emily Newbeck at liber and junior Johona Jack Dickson playing as a defensive specialist.
Myers was coaching against two of his former players. Head coaches Kari Morrow of Corvallis and Megan Webster of Dayton both played for him at Roseburg High.
“It was fun coaching against two of my former players,” he said.
* Dallas was idle last week in volleyball.
League play was set to begin Tuesday, Sept. 6 for teams in the Class 5A Mid-Willamette Conference.
More league matches are scheduled for Thursday. Central will play host to South Albany, and Corvallis visits Dallas, both at 6 p.m.
On Monday, Dallas will play at Crescent Valley.
On Tuesday, Central is at Silverton.
* West Salem dropped its Central Valley Conference opener 3-1 at South Salem on Thursday. Set scores were 25-14, 19-25, 25-17, 28-26.
The Titans had a Tuesday match at Sprague and will go to the Southridge Tournament on Saturday. West Salem then returns to league play on Tuesday with a 6:30 p.m. home match against McNary.
* In the 1A Casco League, Perrydale split two matches and Falls City/Kings Valley Charter went 0-2 last week.
Perrydale defeated Valor Christian 3-0 and lost 3-0 to Delphian.
Falls City/Kings Valley gave Grand View Christian Academy a run before losing 3-2, then fell 3-1 at Jewell.
Being down a starter at the last minute made things more complicated for Falls City in the Jewell match, which was the Mountaineers’ league opener.
“We have been primarily practicing in a 6-2 (rotation) and had to move into a 5-1 with (senior) Cora Watkin in the setter position,” Falls City coach Dani Schneider said. “The girls did great transitioning into something new. We came out strong and won the first set. The next three were a little more difficult, but the fourth set went 27-29.
“Cora stepped up in a huge way and was a leader on the court all night. She was a strong setter, hitter and server for us, as well as dropping back into serve receive to assist with that when needed.”
Watkin finished with eight aces, seven kills and eight assists.
Grand View Christian Academy rallied and then outlasted the Mountaineers 24-26, 15-25, 25-22, 25-19, 15-11.
Perrydale’s victory at Valor Christian came 25-15, 25-14, 25-13.
The Pirates’ home loss to 2A Delphian had scores of 28-26, 25-23, 25-15.
Perrydale plays Thursday at Jewell. The Pirates will be back in their gym on Tuesday to go up against C.S. Lewis Academy at 6 p.m.
Falls City will welcome C.S. Lewis Academy for a 6 p.m. Friday match. On Tuesday, the Mountaineers will be at home as well, taking on Willamette Valley Christian at 6 p.m.
