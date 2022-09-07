Itemizer-Observer
A few plays here and there can sum up certain football games.
And the Central Panthers’ opening game of the 2022 season falls into that category.
The Panthers had their chances in Friday’s road trip to South Albany. The RedHawks used some key plays and swings of momentum to pull out a 17-7 victory.
Both teams came into the game with hopes of making the Class 5A playoffs and moving up the ranks in the Mid-Willamette Conference. Central was coming off a frustrating, injury-plagued 2-7 2021 season. South Albany was hoping to return to the postseason but with an even better MWC record than its 4-3 mark of a year ago.
After a few hours of battle and some twists and turns, the Panthers were left to again ponder the what-ifs.
“We had 11 penalties, two turnovers and a blocked field goal, and we gave up a special teams touchdown. All a recipe to losing a football game,” Central coach Joel Everett said.
The Panthers will be back at it this week and will be away again. They’ll visit Corvallis for a 7 p.m. game against the Spartans. It’ll be the second of eight league games for both teams this season.
“We have to clean up a lot of things and be better this week,” Everett said.
Corvallis lost its opener, too, but that was against West Albany, certainly one of the leading candidates to win the league title and a threat to go deep in the state playoffs. West Albany won 40-14 Friday at Corvallis.
“Corvallis moved the ball pretty well at times,” Everett said. “Kind of like us, they just couldn’t get into the end zone very often.”
Central has lost its last three games at Corvallis (19-14 last year, 28-22 in 2020 and 56-29 in 2018). The last Panthers victory there was 20-17 in 2016.
The last Central win over a Spartans team came in 2017, 36-18.
Corvallis owns a four-game win streak in the series, having won 28-21 at Central in 2019.
“There are no easy games in this league,” Everett said.
Against Central last week, the RedHawks’ major culprits included Deshawn Gilliam, who returned a kickoff all the way, and Jr Vasquez and Max Williams for interceptions. And a sophomore, Logan Johnson, got 73 of his 104 rushing yards on one touchdown scamper.
But the Panthers were not at all unhappy with the 300-some yards they gained on offense, about two-thirds of that on the passing of senior quarterback Chase Nelson.
Nelson hit senior wideout Dominic Castanon with a 3-yard touchdown pass that tied the score in the second quarter.
Gilliam’s kickoff return to the house came immediately after that, however.
“The guy broke a tackle or two,” Everett said. “Early in the year, those special teams ... “
The Panthers couldn’t get the scoring they needed to counter-attack.
“We controlled the time of possession a ton, just couldn’t put the ball in the end zone,” Everett said. “I’m not upset with how our offense played. It’s just frustrated when you’re not rewarded for your efforts.”
The Panthers got to the South Albany 1-yard line but wound up with a third-and-goal from the 16 after a personal foul penalty that “we’re still trying to figure out what happened on,” Everett said.
A slightly low snap on a field-goal try led to the block that probably cost the Panthers three points, and South Albany got a 20-yard field goal just before halftime to hike its lead to 17-7.
“Our defense played great,” Everett said. “Everybody made plays.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.