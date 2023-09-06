CHS Football

Asa Pritchard Moa (3) breaks to the outside for the Central High varsity football team on Friday. The Panthers fell 41-6 to South Albany in the Mid-Willamette Conference opener for both teams.

 Photo by Lance Masterson

Accentuating the positive is the game plan for the Central High School varsity football coaching staff.

The Panthers fell to visiting South Albany, 41-6, in Friday’s season opener for both teams. But tinkering, not a massive overhaul, is needed to get the Panthers back on track, their coach said.

