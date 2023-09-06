Accentuating the positive is the game plan for the Central High School varsity football coaching staff.
The Panthers fell to visiting South Albany, 41-6, in Friday’s season opener for both teams. But tinkering, not a massive overhaul, is needed to get the Panthers back on track, their coach said.
“We just got to build on the positive things that we did do, and let our kids know that everything will be okay going forward,” said Joel Everett, the team’s head coach.
“There won’t be those first game jitters,” he added, when Corvallis comes to town Friday. “We had a lot of guys getting their first experience at their positions on a Friday night. I think that kind of showed with a lot of inexperience and guys figuring out how to adjust to Friday night speed versus the JV speed.”
There’s also the matter of fixing the things that can be fixed.
“We have a saying that it’s the little things that kill, and we did a lot of little things wrong that led to some big turnovers. Putting the ball on the ground is not okay,” said Everett. “It’s those small things that are small in the adjustments, but have big results on the field.”
Central lost three fumbles and three interceptions, including one that was returned 62 yards for the final Redhawks score.
South Albany now has three consecutive wins over the Panthers.
This Mid-Willamette Conference contest was closer than the final score suggests. At least according to the stat sheet.
Central ran more plays than the visitors and was outgained by less than 50 yards. Each team committed six turnovers, all fumbles for South Albany. But the Redhawks made the Panthers pay for their mistakes.
“We made plays, but we weren’t able to capitalize on South Albany’s mistakes, and they were able to capitalize on ours,” said Everett.”When you have six turnovers, and you give them easy chances to put points on the board, that will cost you. It definitely cost us Friday.”
The easiest of these chances bookended the game. South Albany’s first touchdown came a few plays after the Panthers fumbled the opening kickoff. Their last score came on the pick six.
The first quarter ended with Central trailing 7-6. But then the visitors poured it on, scoring 35 unanswered points to pull away.
Still, South Albany wasn’t exactly a juggernaut. Even with six freebies, they only managed 259 total years. Central was generous on its side of the field, which kept their defense on the defensive.
“Our defense played well enough to win,” said Everett. “But the offense put them in some bad spots on the field.”
Panthers senior lineman Carlos Rodriguez agreed.
“We did pretty good on defense,” said Rodriguez, “We’ve just got to work on containing the ball in the box.”
Panthers quarterback Andrew Taufa’asau was 11-of-25 for 66 yards and two picks. He was also the team’s leading rusher with 64 yards and one touchdown on 12 attempts. The TD came on a 4-yard run.
The Red Hawks were 4-of-7 passing for 129 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Andrew Eames was injured against South Albany. As of Monday, it was not known if he’d be available this week.
Crescent Valley, McKay, Silverton, West Albany and South Albany each won their opener. Winless teams include Central, Corvallis, Dallas, Lebanon and Woodburn.
The Spartans (0-1, 0-1) find themselves in a similar position as Central, falling 42-12 to West Albany at home. They lost to Central last year.
“It shouldn’t be easy, but we should get the win,” predicted Rodriguez.
Friday’s game against visiting Corvallis begins at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.