The Central Panthers have a mission in mind for their 2022 football season.
They want to make amends for 2021.
Last year didn’t go as well as they had hoped, as injuries, missed opportunities and late-game shortcomings combined to leave the Panthers on the wrong end of the scorebook in seven of their nine games.
In the Class 5A Mid-Willamette Conference, Central was 1-6, beating Crescent Valley 54-14 but getting outscored 237-145 in the other eight games.
Central was close, though, until the late stages in several games, and goes into Friday night’s opener at South Albany counting on a good number of returnees to make things better this year.
Overall, numbers were up as practice began on Aug. 15, with about 70 kids turned out for football, according to coach Joel Everett.
The list includes seven or eight returning starters on each side of the ball.
“We’re returning basically all our backs and linebackers. Our line will be less experienced,” Everett said.
One good thing from last season was that the Panthers, partly because of injuries, used a lot of juniors in 2021, so those players are on hand now with varsity experience.
“We’ve got a little more depth than we did last year,” Everett said.
The experience factor starts at quarterback. Chase Nelson, 6-4 and 215 pounds, is back for his senior season. He was second team all-league last year.
Since the end of the 2021 campaign, “he’s gone to quite a few college games and been exposed to more football,” Everett said. “He’s been doing everything we’ve asked and looks a lot more confident going into his third year as our starter.
“And we have a lot of experienced guys around him.”
The Panthers’ main goal on offense will be to move the chains with the running game, and that effort is likely to start with hand-offs to 5-8, 175 senior tailback Kohler Hernandez.
“He’ll be the mainstay back, another three-year starter,” Everett said, adding that “we always want to run the ball, but we’ll be pretty balanced on offense, and hopefully this year we won’t have to throw to get back down and distance but can throw the ball more on our terms.”
Other running back candidates include Andrew Taufaasau, a 6-2, 205 junior, and Landon Anderson, a 5-9, 160 senior.
Several others backs/receivers will be involved in the offense in a variety of ways and on defense. Those are players such as junior Andrew Eames (6-0, 165, junior), a defensive back/wide receiver.
The receiving corps is led by Myles Crandall, Aaron Cooper and Dominic Castanon. Crandall has size and speed; he’s a 6-2, 180 senior who also can serve as the team’s punter. Castanon is 6-3, 170. Cooper is 6-0, 185. Junior Javier Landeros can play wideout as well, though he figures for now at least more as a defensive back.
Top linemen for Central this year should include Jose Lugo, Ishmael Cervantes, Braxton Duncan, Gabe Haines and Maximo Villanueva. Lugo is a 5-8, 190 senior. Cervantes is a 6-1, 225 senior. Duncan is a 5-11, 230 senior. Haines is a sophomore and 6-2, 250. Villanueva is a 6-1, 195 senior.
The linebacker spots look solid. Senior Ethan Dunigan (5-9, 180) made the all-league second team a year ago. Senior Benson Craig (6-1, 185) was honorable mention. Joey Cole (6-1, 185) also is in line to be a key at that position.
At cornerback, Kirik Kantola (5-9, 150) was honorable mention last year as a junior at cornerback.
Everett said he thinks the Panthers’ depth will be sufficient to get various players more rest.
“We’re cutting down on the number of two-way players quite a bit this year,” he said. “We’ll maybe have two or three versus five or six last year. That means less reps and less banging around.”
The roster has 20 seniors, up from 10 a year ago.
Central stays on the road in week 2, playing at Corvallis. Three straight home games follow: Sept. 16 versus Silverton, Sept. 22 against Crescent Valley and Sept. 30 against West Albany. After road games Oct. 8 at McKay and Oct. 14 at Lebanon, Central will be home for its regular-season finale, an Oct. 21 match-up with Dallas.
Central has drawn a week 9 bye.
“Our guys are fired up,” Everett said. “The seniors know they didn’t perform like they wanted to last year. We’re looking forward to getting after it starting with South Albany.”
