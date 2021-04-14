Itemizer-Observer

INDEPENDENCE -- Despite taking possession of the ball early on, the Central High School boys soccer team (2-5-1, 2-6-2 overall) was left with a 0-2 loss against North Salem ( 4-7-1) on April 7 in the team’s second to last game of the season.

A few missed cues, as well as not taking shots at the given opportunities, was what lead to the team’s loss, said head coach Jose Becerra.

“For the most part, we started off really well in the first 10 or 15 minutes,” Becerra said. “We had a few chances, didn’t put one away that we probably could have, and then after that, North Salem started settling in and it became more of a 50/50 game.”

The Panthers opened the game with energy, finding its way to the end of the field three minutes into the game. Senior forward Owen Lemaster was the first to try and score, but was thwarted by the Vikings’ goalie. The Panthers took six shots on the goal in the game, two by Leo Hernandez, but couldn’t connect.

As the game progressed, the Vikings began to match the Panthers energy, and the team was able to break through the Panthers’ defense in an attempt to score. Central’s goalies blocked the shots until one got through, pulling the Vikings ahead 1-0 with seven minutes to go in the first half.

In the second half, a yellow card was given out to a Panther, and there were several calls against Central.

“It wasn’t a fluid game for us,” Becerra said.

The calls, as well as the advantage the Vikings had over the Panthers, made it hard to focus and settle in, he said.

The short season didn’t help either.

“They’ve been trying to get in shape; we’ve had injuries, since they were not really ready to play,” Becerra said. “I think it’s a lot of things, but we’ve seen the growth and we’re just glad to be out here. It’s tough for everyone, and more than anything we’re excited that they’re getting to play sports, that they want to be out here, that they’re committed to each other -- what more can we ask for?”

Panthers keepers Sam Esquivel recorded six saves and Max Villanueva five.

On April 10, the Panthers ended its season a 1-1 tie at Sprague High School (0-8, 0-10-2 overall).