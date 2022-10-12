Itemizer-Observer
Since their opening contest against South Albany, when the Central football team scored seven points, the Panthers offense has scored a blistering 41 points per game. Against McKay, on Oct. 8 the offense continued to shine scoring a season-high en route to a dominant 49-13 win.
“I loved how our guys just stayed true to what we we needed to do,” said head coach Joel Everett. “We knew that it was gonna be a tough game and we knew that they were a lot better than their record showed. It was a weird day for us to be playing on a Saturday and it was hot so we just told our guys we had to stay the course. Eventually, one team was going to wear down the other we and were able to wear them (McKay) down into the second half and pull away at the end just by staying true to what we needed to do.”
Senior quarterback Chase Nelson finished his evening with 183 passing yards and five total touchdowns. Fellow senior Kohler Hernandez carried the ball 22 times for 159 yards and also added two touchdowns of his own. Javier Landeros and Myles Crandall led the Panthers receivers with 58 and 34 yards respectively and both hauled in one touchdown each. The Central defense also totaled nine tackles for loss and seniors Josh Peters and Ethan Dunnigan each racked up 11 tackles.
The first points of the game came late in the opening quarter by way of a Jamahl Wilson touchdown run from inside the five-yard line to get the Royal Scots on the board 7-0. Central responded before the first quarter came to a close after quarterback Nelson connected with his wide receiver Landeros for a 58-yard touchdown tying the game at 7.
About midway through the second quarter, McKay and Central traded scoring drives again with the Panthers holding a tight 14-13 lead. With two minutes left before halftime, Central’s Andrew Eames intercepted the McKay pass to get the ball back to the Panther offense near midfield. It only took Central a few plays to cash in on the Royal Scots turnover with Nelson throwing another touchdown pass to his running back Hernandez to give Panthers a 21-13 lead going into halftime.
“Our defense is playing lights out,” said Everett. “It was huge to kind of steal a possession then go down and score before halftime. Our defense can get put in a bad position sometimes with how aggressive we are on offensive and they have been stepping up to answer the call.”
Neither team moved the chains much to start the second half. With under six minutes left in the third quarter, Nelson connected with receiver Crandall for another touchdown pass growing the Central lead to 28-13.
From that point, the rout was on as Central’s offense hit another gear in the fourth quarter. Hernandez broke through the McKay defense for an 80-yard score followed shortly after by a Nelson 44-yard run on the next Central possession. The icing was put on the cake after Central senior defensive back Kirik Kantola intercepted the McKay quarterback’s pass and returned it for a touchdown closing out another win for the Panthers 49-13.
The Panthers will be looking for their fourth win in a row and will be on the road again next week as they travel to Lebanon to face the Warriors on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.
“We haven’t beaten Lebanon in six years,” said Everett. “We keep that as motivation for our guys and we tell them it doesn’t matter who you have beaten, you haven’t earned a win against this next team yet. I keep telling our guys if you want that playoff spot you have to keep winning games and not looking ahead to the anything else.”
