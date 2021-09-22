INDEPENDENCE — The Central Panthers will go on the road this week, looking to even their football season and league records.

Central is 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the Mid-Willamette Conference through three of the nine regular-season weeks.

Last week, the Panthers had some leads and gave themselves a chance to win at home against Lebanon, but the Warriors pulled out a 32-21 victory.

“They executed in the fourth quarter, and we didn’t,” said Joel Everett, Central’s second-year head coach.

The Panthers have scored enough points — 73 total — to get their one win and challenge in the other games.

It probably will take a sound performance in all phases of the game this Friday, though, as Central travels to Corvallis for a 7 p.m. game against the optimistic, 2-1 Spartans.

Corvallis has the makings of one of its best teams in recent years. Senior quarterback Carter Steeves is a high-percentage passer, and four key seniors lead a line corps that has good depth.

The Spartans are 1-0 in the MWC after dusting rival Crescent Valley 40-15 on Saturday at CV. Running back Toby Worsch carried 33 times for 232 yards and four touchdowns.

Corvallis is aiming to not only make the Class 5A playoffs but pick up its first state playoff victory since 2014 in what is coach Chris McGowan’s 20th year.

Corvallis has won three in a row against Central (28-22 this spring, 28-21 in 2019 and 56-29 in 2018). The Panthers won 36-18 in 2017.

“They’ve gotten us the last few years,” Everett said. “They’re always tough, play hard and have good skill guys.”

Corvallis opened with a 41-20 loss at Sprague on Sept. 3, then downed Willamette 20-3.

Central was 1-0 after its Sept. 3 triumph at home against Redmond. The Panthers were supposed to play McDaniel (formerly Madison) of the Portland Interscholastic League on Sept. 10, but due to COVID-19 issues, McDaniel was unable to compete. Midweek, Central was able to schedule a solid 6A team, Barlow, for a game on its field in Gresham. The host Bruins picked up a 44-28 win.

Then came last week’s Central loss at Lebanon.

The Panthers jumped to a 14-0 lead, twice stopping Lebanon’s offense to begin the game and then executing for touchdowns on offense.

The tide turned with a bad snap that killed a Central drive and as the Panthers tried somewhat in vain to get their passing attack going into the wind.

Still, Central enjoyed a 14-12 halftime edge and stretched that to 21-12 early in the second half.

But wind problems and another bad snap enabled Lebanon to rally and surge into the lead.

The Panthers trailed by five points but were driving with two minutes remaining. They got near the Lebanon 30-yard line only to have “the wind knock down a pass a little and have it intercepted,” Everett said.

Central quarterback Chase Nelson, a 6-4 junior who had thrown for a total of 495 yards and eight touchdowns the first two games, didn’t have a TD toss against Lebanon but did throw for 230-some yards.

“He continues to keep plays alive,” Everett said.

Kohler Hernandez, a 5-9, 165-pound junior running back, had a huge game, eclipsing 200 all-purpose yards and scoring three touchdowns.

“Our offensive line played better,” Everett said.

The Redmond game featured a Panthers offensive blitz before the Central fans. Down by 11 points at the half, the Panthers scored on their first play from scrimmage in the third quarter, And they proceeded to make a couple of interceptions en route to a five-minute turnaround that gave them a 40-15 lead only halfway through the quarter.

“It was pretty crazy,” Everett said. “We got rolling.”

That initial, second-half TD came on a 75-yard pass to junior wideout Myles Crandall.

“At halftime, we talked about needing to get some momentum back, and we thought we had spotted an advantage in the outside, so we took a shot,” Everett said of what led up to the play call.

Adam Abrahamson, senior defensive back, got the first interception and returned it inside the Redmond 10, setting up more Panther points.

Barlow was way more of a force than McDaniel would have been, and Central wound up not quite being able to keep up with the Bruins.

“We gave them everything we could, they were just so much bigger up front than us that they wore us down in the second half,” Everett said. “We were running out of bodies to counter them with.

“But our kids were playing super hard and we were up in the first half, trading touchdowns with them.”

Barlow used its size on offense with a run-oriented wing-T offense. The Bruins attempted only three passes.

Central had a lead in the second half, but Barlow’s size advantage became even more of a factor as the game progressed.

The good news for Central and the coaching staff is that the squad is relatively healthy. The injured list has included junior linebacker Drake Madison (knee injury at Barlow), but he hopes to return for Corvallis. Abrahamson broke a finger at Barlow but played last week with a hand cast.

Barlow’s line kept Hernandez’s rushing stats down a bit, but he still managed to pick up close to 100 yards.

“He was pretty elusive as a freshman and learned the speed of the varsity game last year as a starter,” Everett said. “He’s kind of a scatback with good vision, can cut on a dime and has remarkable acceleration.”

Others making an important impact this season have included senior Brayden Foreman, left tackle and middle linebacker. The team captain is the only returning offensive lineman with varsity experience.

Everett also has praise for the early 2021 play of junior Kirik Kantola in the secondary and junior Ethan Dunigan at fullback and outside linebacker.

It’s a junior-laden Panthers team. Last spring, nine sophomores started, including QB Nelson.