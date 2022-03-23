Itemizer-Observer
It was only the fourth day of the high school baseball season and the second game of the season for both teams. It didn’t count in the league standings.
So it was hard to call it a “big game,” and very early for Central and Dallas to have a “rivalry game.”
But on Thursday at Dallas, their clash had the feel of something important, almost like it was May and a playoff spot was on the line.
Starters Evan Beaver of Central and Lucas Lefever made it seem that way, too, as they staged a pitchers’ duel nearly all the way before the Panthers prevailed 3-1.
“Crescent Valley is our biggest rival,” Central catcher Will Merritt said. “But I definitely felt it today against Dallas.”
Beaver rose to the occasion of his first varsity start as he picked up his first varsity victory. A year ago, he was a third baseman, not a pitcher.
“He looked sharp today,” Merritt said. “He had everything going.”
“I just wanted to throw the ball hard,” Beaver said, “and if there were runners on base, not worry about anything going on behind me.
“Our first game (a 7-1 loss to Silverton), we didn’t have the energy we did this game.”
It was easy to tell that both offenses had some catching up to do, as is usually the case at the start of a season. Both teams lacked solid hitting in bunches, and Dallas batters struck out 12 times. Central twice left the bases full and finished with nine runners total left aboard.
“We left some runs out there, but it was a good win,” Panthers coach Tom Roberts said.
“We had opportunities to have that one hit get us over the top, and we struggled to get that hit,” Dallas coach Keeton Luther said.
The Panthers scored two runs in the top of the first inning and added one in the fourth, giving Beaver a cushion.
The Dragons kept it close, though, and showed marked improvement from their first game, an 11-0 loss at Crescent Valley.
“We had a definite increase in tempo and pace. We minimized mistakes and did what we talked about,” said Luther, whose club had given up eight runs in the first inning two days earlier.
Lefever did his job, and freshman Jack Strange came on with one out in the seventh and the bases loaded and got out of the jam with two strikeouts.
“This was something to build on,” Luther said. “Lucas pitched about 30 innings last year. He’s pretty well-versed and knows what he’s doing. We’re pretty excited about him for the future. Jack has good arm strength and really battled. He’s a fighter.”
Dallas’ fourth-inning run came when junior second baseman Kaden Moore led off with a single, stole second and scored on a two-out single by junior left fielder Brock Dunkin.
In the fifth, junior catcher Owen Hess and freshman shortstop Eli Hess singled but were left stranded.
In the Dragon seventh, junior center fielder Easton Barcroft had a hit to shallow left field drop for a single, but senior shortstop Seth White snared Owen Hess’ line drive and turned a double play.
Central sophomore Isaiah Sanchez faced the last two batters of the game and got the final three outs for his first career save.
Sanchez began the game with a leadoff single, stole second and scored.
“That’s my approach – being aggressive,” he said.
West Salem
The Titans opened their season with two good 6A tests and, while dropping both games, made progress.
West Salem fell 15-1 at home to Central Catholic on March 15.
The next day, the Titans ventured to Southridge and lost 5-3.
Over the weekend, it was off to Arizona for five games in five days in the Phoenix area. Games 1 and 2 were slated for Monday and Tuesday. The final game of the trip is Friday morning against Grandview, one of four schools from Colorado that the Titans had booked as their opponents.
West Salem will resume non-league play on Tuesday, March 29, hitting the road for a game at Roseburg.
The Titans are scheduled to play four more times after that before opening their Mountain Valley Conference season at home and with a noon doubleheader against Bend on Saturday, April 16.
Central Catholic, ranked 10th in the first 6A coaches poll, pulled away despite West Salem senior Brody McMullen holding the Rams to one earned run over four innings.
Highlights on offense for the Titans were one double each by juniors Trey Ward and Trent Van Winckle.
At Southridge, the Titans got good pitching again, with senior Evan Faust leading the way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.