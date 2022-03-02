Itemizer-Observer
For the Central Panthers, it’s sweet to be one of 16 teams still playing boys basketball in Class 5A.
“It’s huge,” Central coach Dean Sanderson said after the Panthers clinched their spot in the 16-team state playoff field last week. “It’s a big deal for our program.”
The Panthers locked up the fourth and final automatic berth in the Mid-Willamette Conference on Friday, when they beat visiting West Albany 59-43 and got some help from third-place Corvallis, a 48-42 winner at home over South Albany.
The results left Central at 8-7 in the MWC with one game to go – Tuesday at home versus South Albany – and they dropped South Albany into a tie for fifth at 6-9 with Lebanon.
The Panthers were 9-11 overall going into Tuesday’s game.
Central will open the playoffs on Friday. Opponent, site and game time were to be determined after Tuesday’s action around the state.
Wherever Central is playing next, it’ll be a reward for the progress and perseverance of this 2021-22 team.
“The school hasn’t had a lot of success in boys basketball, but this team showed we can compete in this league and at the 5A level,” Sanderson said. “I think it motivates the kids coming behind these guys into seeing that this is a possibility and can be the standard here.”
The Panthers were ranked 15th in 5A by the Oregon School Activities Association with the one league game remaining. So, they’ll be on the road against one of the highest-ranked teams in the state in Friday’s first round.
“It will be an uphill battle,” Sanderson said.
But the coach liked what he saw recently when Central played the top two clubs in the MWC, No. 1-ranked Crescent Valley and No. 4 Silverton.
The Panthers lost those games, but “we were nine points up on Silverton in the first quarter and kept it close and held them down offensively (to 48 points),” he said, “and we were up 6-3 on Crescent Valley after the first quarter of a slowdown game, and the kids showed we can play with them.”
The second half of the league season was largely positive for the Panthers.
“In six of the seven games so far, we played better than the first time,” Sanderson said last week. “That’s a good sign. The only exception was the Corvallis game, and they (the Spartans) hit nine 3-pointers in the first half.
“We’ve been playing better and better.”
Friday’s 16-point victory over West Albany was a good example. It was Senior Night at Central, “and our energy was really good from the opening tip,” Sanderson said. “We executed fairly well, and really well in the third quarter, when some different kids came in and make some plays.”
Junior frontcourt standout Chase Nelson led the way in scoring as he often does. He had 22 points. But up and down the lineup, other Panthers contributed in various ways.
“In the third quarter, we knew they (the Bulldogs) were going to zone us, so we moved Adrien Barba into a high post area where he could catch the ball and make decisions.”
Barba, a senior, got the ball in good places while finishing the game with nine points himself.
Junior Dom Castanon “has had a few games scoring well, too,” Sanderson said, “and we’ve had really good contributions from (junior) Aaron Cooper. He plays really good defense and against West Albany he got the ball where it needed to go.”
Dallas
The Dragons’ only game last week was a 77-65 Friday loss at home to Lebanon.
Dallas went into this week with one game left in its season. That was to have been Tuesday at Corvallis.
Going into that game, the Dragons were 4-17 overall and 2-12 in the Mid-Willamette Conference.
The Lebanon game was frustrating to the Dragons because they enjoyed an early 12-point lead fueled by the fire of the seniors on Senior Night.
Foul trouble, turnovers and poor shot selection by Dallas enabled Lebanon to overtake the Dragons, though they rallied late in the third quarter and pulled even with about 10 seconds left on a 3-point shot by senior Kolby Johnson-Sallee.
With senior wing Kailyr Gibson among the Dragons battling foul problems, the defense had trouble containing Lebanon standout Henry Pointer. The Warriors senior guard finished with 29 points.
Johnson-Sallee totaled 18 points, and senior Ashton Foster had 11 points and 14 rebounds.
West Salem
The Titans went into the Class 6A playoffs this week off a 64-58 triumph at Bend on Thursday.
West Salem was scheduled to play host to David Douglas Tuesday in the first round.
With a win, the Titans would advance to a second-round game to be determined on Friday, with the winner of that earning a spot in the eight-team state tournament March 9-12 at Chiles Center on the University of Portland campus.
“We’re glad we’re hosting,” West Salem coach Travis Myers said Sunday. “That’s a big deal for us. We’ve hosted four of the previous five years I’ve been here and we’ve had playoffs – last year there were no playoffs – and it’s one of our goals every year.
“When you get to host, it means you had a good body or work and are a top program.”
West Salem (17-6) finished 9-5 in the Mountain Valley Conference to claim third place and go into the postseason ranked 13th in 6A. Bend and Mountain View shared fourth at 8-6.
Summit had to scratch a Feb. 21 game with the Titans due to poor weather. But the teams met two nights later at West Salem, where Summit prevailed 67-57. The Storm wound up 14-0 in league. They headed into the postseason 23-0 overall and second in the OSAA state rankings.
West Salem bounced back at Bend on Feb. 24, surging late to win its regular-season finale 64-58. A close game all the way came down to the final three minutes, and the Titans outscored the Lava Bears 12-2 for the victory.
Bend had a 56-52 lead when sophomore Connor Oertel of the Titans scored from 15 feet. Then senior point guard Joy Breyman sank two free throws to tie the score at 56-56 with 1:10 remaining.
Oertel intercepted a cross-court pass and was fouled on the subsequent drive. He made one of two free throws to give West Salem the lead at 57-56 with 1:48 left.
Bend took its final lead at 58-57 on a baseline jumper, but junior Tommy Slack of West Salem drove for a basket at the 1:13 mark.
Moments later, after the Lava Bears missed from 3-point range, Breyman scored on a fastbreak layup to give the Titans a 63-58 lead with 36 seconds to go.
After a missed 3 by Bend, Breyman connected on a pair of free throws with 56 seconds to go.
Bend missed two more 3-point tries on its next possession, its last gasp.
Slack drew a foul on a drive and with 2.3 seconds left made a free throw for the six-point final margin.
“Jon Breyman set the tone early for us against Bend,” Myers said. “He got in some foul trouble and had to sit some in the second,” and the Titans led 31-29 at halftime. Bend was in front 40-38 after three quarters, shooting well from 3-point range.
“That’s what they do,” Myers said. “They’ve got people who can shoot it, and they sort of let it fly.”
Sprague was 10-4 in the MVC to edge West Salem for second.
Five of the league’s eight teams are in the 32-team 6A bracket.
Perrydale
The Pirates got about as close to Baker City as you can get without getting onto Interstate-84 East.
Perrydale was one win from the annual Class 1A state tournament at Baker High. That win eluded them Friday at North Douglas, however, as the host Warriors thwarted Perrydale’s second-half plans to win 59-47 after the teams played to a near-deadlock in the first half.
Perrydale trailed by one point at the break and was that close to being in the final eight.
The Pirates ran into a North Douglas team that shot 67 percent from the field (16 of 22) for the game. That included a bunch of close-range scores.
“It was disappointing to give up so much at the rim,” Perrydale coach Brian Domes said.
He also lamented 14 turnovers, only one above the Pirates’ season average but including some forced lobs and passes on a night when Perrydale did other things well and outrebounded the Warriors.
Perrydale senior Brandon Graber had 12 points and eight rebounds, senior McGuire Perkins scored 16 points (with two late 3-pointers) and senior Kaej Haynes finished with 12 points.
“Their kids played hard,” Domes said of the Warriors.
And the home team treated the visitors well, he noted, giving them pulled pork sandwiches with chips and water for their bus ride home.
“It was a quality place for a ballgame,” Domes said. “If you have to get beat, it wasn’t bad.”
Perrydale put itself into the second-round playoff game with a resounding 61-38 victory at home Feb. 22 over Triangle Lake.
The Pirates used a big third quarter – 25-6 – to seize control of the that game. Perrydale turned an 11-7 lead after one quarter into a 36-13 halftime advantage.
Some 3-pointers, including ones off longish passes in transition to Perkins, helped Perrydale push the lead to 25-9 by midway through the second quarter.
Domes said in the timeout huddle Perkins was telling the rest of the team he just needed to hit one 3 to get going.
“He said, ‘Guys, as soon as the first one goes in, it’s on,’” Domes said.
And so it was.
“In the second quarter, we picked it up. That was the intensity we want,” Perkins said.
The teams matched points after halftime, each scoring 13 points in the third quarter and 12 points in the fourth.
Haynes led the way for Perrydale with 19 points. Perkins had 14. Junior post Kamren Poulson finished with 9, sophomore Connor Graber 8 and Brandon Graber 7.
The Pirates knew it was going to be their last time at home this season, and that was extra motivation.
“For us seniors, knowing this was going to be the last time on our floor and in front of these fans, it was real motivation,” forward Brandon Graber said. “And knowing we’d be one game from the state tournament.”
Poulson, who started along with four seniors (guard Finn Janesofsky among them) this season, said he came into the Triangle Lake game “pumped up but not too nervous. I just knew we had to come out hard compared to what we did our last game (a league playoff loss to Crosshill Christian.”
“It was a fun season, all high school, really,” Brandon Graber said. “We’ve been playing ball together since fourth grade and that’s really special.”
Falls City
The Mountaineers landed two players on the Class 1A Casco League all-star team for 2021-22.
Senior post Noah Preston and sophomore point guard Elliot Foust received honorable mention honors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.