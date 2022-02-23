Itemizer-Observer
The boys basketball season is drawing to a close for late-surging Dallas.
Central is set for one last push to the Class 5A playoffs, hopefully.
West Salem had some revived tenaciousness last week.
And Perrydale went into the 1A playoffs as the No. 2 seed from the Casco League.
A closer look:
Dallas
The Dragons hold up the rear in the Mid-Willamette Conference (2-12 league record) going into their two remaining games.
Dallas will play its home finale at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Lebanon, then travel to Corvallis to face the Spartans on Tuesday.
Last week, Dallas knocked out South Albany 64-53 in overtime before falling to one of the league leaders, Crescent Valley, 69-51.
The South Albany game had the Dallas crowd rocking and was back and forth.
With 14 seconds left in regulation, senior Kailyr Gibson nailed a 3-pointer from the right side that tied the score. In the final second, Gibson flew out to the left corner defensively to block a 3-point try by South Albany.
The overtime was all Dallas – literally. The Dragons outscored the RedHawks 11-0.
It was Dallas’ first victory in its past 10 games and first since the Dragons rallied to stun West Albany 66-64 at Dallas on Jan. 6.
Several players had key roles, including Gibson and fellow seniors Ashton Foster and Kolby Johnson-Sallee.
“Kailyr’s a spark plug defensively for us,” Dallas coach Jordan Sollman said. “The energy he plays with is huge.”
Foster had 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists against South Albany, and Johnson-Sallee scored 15 points, making a handful of free throws in the extra period.
“Ashton has really turned it on,” Sollman said. “We’ve asked him to do quite a bit, and he’s been able to pick it up.”
Gibson and sophomore Cole Ratzlaff each tallied eight points, and sophomore Coven Rotter-Gale had seven.
“Coven is showing moments of where he’s going to be and is starting to build that consistency,” Sollman said. “He knows he belongs with these guys.”
In the loss to Crescent Valley, Foster scored 11 points, Rotter-Gale 10, Johnson-Sallee 8, Ratzlaff 7 and Gibson 6.
“Cole developed a lot of confidence playing on the JV earlier this season, and he draws some of our better opposing players defensively,” Sollman said.
Through last week, the offense had picked up, with Dallas scoring in double digits the last 11 quarters.
Central
The Class 5A playoffs will start March 4, and the Panthers are still battling to be one of the 16 teams involved.
Central went into this week tied with Corvallis for third place in the MWC, both with a 7-6 league record.
The top two teams were Silverton (13-0) and Crescent Valley (12-1), and the key for Central was staying ahead of Corvallis and/or South Albany (6-6).
The Panthers finished 1-1 with Corvallis this season, but they are 0-1 against South Albany, with Central slated to play host to the RedHawks in the regular-season finale on Tuesday.
Also this week, Central will be at home Friday night against West Albany, after having had to visit Crescent Valley on Tuesday.
The top four teams in the MWC after the regular season get into the state playoffs, along with one at-large team. The at-large entry will be whichever fifth-place finisher from either the Mid-Willamette or Midwestern League has the higher Oregon School Activities Association ranking.
Central was ranked 15th going into its game against No. 1 Crescent Valley, so the Panthers were in reasonably good shape there.
Last week, the Panthers picked up a 52-40 victory at North Salem in their only action. Central had the lead from the early going, although the Vikings hung around. The Panther lead was 25-21 at the half.
West Salem
It was good to be a Titan last week. Very good.
The Titans took coach Travis Myers’ words to heart and onto the court in sweeping Sprague and South Salem.
West Salem won both games big – 64-45 over Sprague and 83-41 over South Salem.
The Sprague turn of events was especially emotional and impressive for the Titans, given they had lost at Sprague 73-45 less than one month earlier.
The Titans played very well both nights, “probably as good as we have since the start of the season,” a delighted Myers said.
He credited that partly to the energy of the larger home crowds that came after some limitations were lifted in the number of spectators at West Salem.
“We had a great student section,” Myers said.
The Titans were coming off a loss to Mountain View that prompted some soul searching and searching for strategic answers. Myers wanted the offense to get back to attacking the basket, and he got that in the Sprague game. He also put the Titans in a zone defense that matched up particularly well with Sprague and its high-scoring, 6-9 senior, Dallon Morgan.
It looked like a 1-2-2 zone, except when it looked like a 2-3, and except when it looked like a 1-1-3, or some hybrid.
“We kind of created it out of thin air,” Myers said.
The Titans are an almost-entirely man-to-man team defensively, and Sprague had trouble finding solutions to this new design.
“We wanted to make Sprague and South Salem shoot over the top against us, and we wanted to take away the shots Morgan likes to take from the wing and top of the key,” Myers said.
Both Sprague and South Salem were 5 of 30 from 3-point range, which didn’t get it done for either.
And in the zone, first against Sprague, Titans senior point guard Jon Breyman went off as his team’s first line of defense. He got his hands on passes and was able to take off on breakaways, all of which helped West Salem generate a 20-10 lead after one quarter.
“Jon set the tone,” Myers said. “He’s our alpha male dog. When he’s going, we go. He was pushing us in transition, and he gets to the rim really well.”
Breyman finished with a team-high 19 points. Junior guard Tommy Slack had 13 points.
Sprague never was in the game and suffered only its second Mountain Valley Conference loss. The Olympians lost 72-63 three nights later at home to Summit, which was 12-0 in the league going into a Monday game at West Salem.
The Titans won at South Salem last week behind a tremendous individual shooting game by 6-3 sophomore Connor Oertel. He tied the school record for 3-pointers made and finished with 35 points – the most by a Titan in two seasons.
Oertel hit eight 3-pointers in a row and nine of his first 10. He made eight, missed one, got the ball back seconds later off an offensive rebound and made his ninth. He finished the game 9 of 13 from beyond the arc, with three made 3-pointers in the first quarter, one in the second and five in the third.
“They were all within the offense, too,” Myers said. “They were all catch-and-shoot. He didn’t dribble at all. He didn’t have to force anything.”
Slack added 11 points and Breyman 10 in the South Salem game.
And 6-6 senior Brooks Ferguson continued to contribute more in coming back from an injury. For example, while he had just one point against South Salem, he also grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out five assists.
“Just his presence does so much,” Myers said. “He’s big for us with his defense and rebounds.”
Ferguson also had a “monster dunk” late in the Sprague game that served as an exclamation point for a team that wanted revenge.
“We kind of got our swagger back,” Myers said.
The Titans were third in the MVC going into Monday’s game with visiting Summit, which was ranked second in 6A.
The Titans’ 14th and final regular-season game is 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Bend. The Bulldogs beat West Salem 69-56 on Jan. 28 and went into this week fourth in the league at 7-5.
The 32-team 6A playoffs will start March 1. West Salem, ranked 16th by the OSAA through last week, has a shot to play host to a first-round game.
Perrydale
The Pirates’ path in the Class 1A playoffs was set last weekend. After the Casco League tournament, Perrydale was scheduled to play Tuesday in a first-round game at home against Triangle Lake.
With a win over Triangle Lake, Perrydale would get a second-round game against a team and at a site to be determined, probably an away game, on Friday night.
The Pirates dropped their lone game in the Casco tournament last week. They lost the third and rubber match this season to Crosshill Christian 59-33 at George Fox University.
Crosshill claimed the league’s No. 1 berth into the state playoffs.
Perrydale had to settle for No. 2, with St. Paul No. 3 after its 41-35 win over Willamette Valley Christian.
Perrydale went into this week’s 1A playoffs ranked sixth in the state by the OSAA and with a 20-4 record.
“We flat-out got outplayed Saturday,” Pirates coach Brian Domes said. “We got popped in the chin and never got back on the balls of our feet.
“Crosshill shot well and defensively played up in our faces, and we weren’t ready for the challenge.”
Perrydale trailed by only six points at the half, but Crosshill soon made it a double-digit difference, improved to 22-3 and moved up to No. 4 in the OSAA rankings.
The all-Casco team includes two Pirates – seniors Brandon Graber and Kaej Haynes. Senior McGuire Perkins was voted to the second team, and senior Finn Janesofsky made honorable mention.
Janesofsky and Haynes made the all-league tournament team.
Perrydale’s other starter, junior Kamren Poulson, led the team with 16 points in its regular-season finale as the Pirates defeated C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas 46-22 on Feb. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.