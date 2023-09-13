Four non-conference matches into the season and the Panthers varsity boys soccer team haven’t been beaten.
They’re also the eighth-ranked Class 5A team in the state.
Central has victories against Sunset (1-0) and Putnam (2-0) and a 1-1 tie against seventh-ranked Eagle Point. They’ve outscored their opponents by a 4-1 margin.
Next up are Benson at home on Thursday, 7 p.m., and Sandy away on Tuesday.
Against Putnam, Central’s scoring came from near and far. A Gabriel Pedraza body shot from in front of the goal made it 1-0, while Jose Espericueta bombed one in from the 40-yard line to double the team’s advantage.
It was a case of practice makes perfect on Pedraza’s goal. The play began with a corner kick from Andres Rodriguez.
“It was a driven ball into the 6-yard box, just like we practiced during practice,” said Jose Becerra, the team’s coach. “Gabriel was able to get on the end of it, and scored by getting a body touch to it and then just kicking it in.”
Pedraza was in perfect position for the score.
“It was a rebound, you can say, and I kicked it off my knee and it went in,” he said of his first goal of the season.
As for Espericueta, he made several calculations before launching his shot.
“I saw the position of the goalie, he was a little bit outside of his box, just because of how far in our wings were,” he said. “Honestly, I think the goalie was expecting more of a through ball, one that will bounce off their heads.”
Instead, the goalie got a ball that was just outside his reach.
“I kind of see the ball dipped in. I saw it hit the crossbar, then I heard the ref blow the whistle, and then I ran over to the crowd,” said Espericueta. “I will always remember this goal. It was my first high school goal.”
He added he practices long shots year round, sometimes by himself, and averages one such launch a match, usually on a free kick.
Espericueta has a green light from coaches to fire away, depending on circumstances.
“Jose has a good range on his kick. If he does not have anyone short, then we tell him to fire at the goal, or at least put the ball inside the box to give us a chance to get a headshot at goal,” said Becerra. “It was a well hit shot.”
The team’s turnaround from a year ago, when they went winless, is stunning. Good health is one of several reasons why Central is doing so well.
“First off, we haven’t had any major injuries this year, which is allowing players to participate in practices,” said Becerra. “Plus, with all of the injuries last year, we were able to build some depth in the team. Players are better prepared to compete at the varsity level.”
Becerra added this translates to more competition for positions and playing time, and that raises the level of competition during practice.
But that’s not all. There’s also team spirit.
“I would say the biggest difference is the mindset of the players. They are really fighting and trying to win for one another. They are hungry to win and gain the respect of other teams and coaches,” said Becerra. “They are uniting very well and trying to help one another be the best version they can be, to help the team in any way possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.