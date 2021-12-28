DALLAS — The Central Panthers fired the first shot in a boys basketball rivalry last week.
They did it in part by making more shots than the Dallas Dragons.
“One team was knocking them down; the other team wasn’t,” Dallas coach Jordan Sollman said in a nutshell after Central’s 57-51 victory at Dallas on Dec. 21.
Other things factored into the result, but the Panthers’ superior shooting — they made seven 3-pointers to the Dragons’ four — added up.
“We shot the ball better than we had been shooting it,” Central coach Dean Sanderson said.
The Panthers were excited about who they beat.
“It’s my first varsity win against Dallas in any sport,” junior post Chase Nelson said. “It was awesome to get a win against them. It’s going to give us confidence for the rest of the season.”
The win sent Central into the holiday break with a 2-4 record — and off to a 1-0 start in the Class 5A Mid-Willamette Conference.
Dallas slipped to 2-6, 0-1.
Central started well, taking a 7-0 lead.
Dallas fought back to gain a 9-9 tie.
The Panthers had their second key surge right after halftime, bumping a 30-25 lead up to 45-30 after three quarters.
But Dallas wasn’t done.
By midway through the fourth quarter, the Dragons had cut their deficit to 47-38.
Dallas got as close as 47-41, 49-43 and 51-45 (with 2:15 to go), and then made the score 52-48 on a 3 by sophomore Coven Rotter-Gale with 57.1 seconds left.
But Central wouldn’t budge any further.
Senior guard Gabe Cirino sank two free throws for the Panthers. Dallas senior forward Ashton Foster made a foul shot, but the Dragons had to foul on the rebound after a miss, and Cirino buried two more free throws for a 57-49 Panthers lead.
A rebound basket by Dallas senior wing James Partridge got the score to 57-51 with eight seconds remaining.
“We knew we were going to get their best shot,” Sanderson said after what turned into a four-quarter battle. “They’re not going to be down for a game like this. They’re going to be up and flying around. That was an intense game all the way through.”
“The environment was great. A lot of fans. Good energy,” Sollman said. “Defensively, we did a pretty decent job for about 75 percent of the game. For the most part, I felt like we handled their zone well. We just didn’t shoot the ball well in certain stints.”
The Panthers didn’t always play well with the lead, either, and that opened the door for the Dragons to make things interesting.
“We got the lead to 15,” Sanderson said, “and instead of making it hard for them, we panicked and threw the ball around and burped up a couple of shots, which gave them some confidence that they could come back, and they did.
“But in a rivalry game, especially on their court and with where we’re at, winning was the most important thing. We had to find a way to win.”
And, in striving for that goal, “our competitiveness and our work ethic were good all night,” Sanderson said.
“It was a really good game for us,” Nelson said. “We came out the second half fired up and blew them out of the water.”
“We executed exactly what we drew up,” Cirino said. “We knew it was going to be intense, but I think that elevated us.”
Cirino and senior guard Adrien Barba each scored 16 points for the Panthers.
In the fourth quarter, Cirino hit 6-of-6 free throws. The rest of the team was 2-for-9. He said he wasn’t nervous.
“No, we do that every day,” he said.
Cirino also had two of the Panthers’ 3-pointers, as did sophomore guard Esteban Chavez.
“Once they couldn’t handle (Nelson) down low, he just kicked it, and we hit them,” Cirino said.
Senior point guard Kobe Braziel paced the Dragons with 19 points, making three of their 3-pointers. Foster scored 16, and Rotter-Gale had 11.
League play resumes for Central on Monday, Jan. 3, with a 7:30 p.m. home game against Lebanon.
The Dragons have three more games in a row at home. Dallas will welcome Silverton on Monday, Jan. 3, then play host to West Albany on Jan. 6 and North Salem on Jan. 10, all in league play.
