POLK COUNTY — Sadie Wendring’s buzzer-beater for the win over Bend was one of the highlights of Central’s girls basketball trip to Central Oregon last week.
Wendring hit a jump shot from about 18 feet to lift the Panthers to a 47-45 victory.
Here’s more on that trip, and reports on other local girls basketball teams:
Central
The Panthers went 1-2 in the Summit Holiday Tournament.
They opened with a 50-20 loss to Summit on the Storm’s home court on Monday night – after a wintry drive from Independence during the day.
Central bounced back with the 11 a.m. Tuesday victory over Bend, then lost 43-33 Wednesday against Mountain View.
The final two games were at Bend, and gave Central three tests in basically 1 ½ days, on top of the travel.
Now comes a stretch of five more away games. Monday’s game was at Lebanon, and the Panthers will be at Silverton on Thursday and at Corvallis on Monday, Jan. 10.
Central’s next home game isn’t until Jan. 24 against West Albany, five weeks after the previous home game, which was Dec. 7 against Ridgeview.
One thing to watch will be how other Mid-Willamette Conference teams defend Wendring, who is easily the Panthers’ leading scorer so far this season. Central coach Marc Burleson said he expects at least a couple of league opponents to try a box-and-one defense on her.
The Panthers finished their holiday trip with a 4-5 season record.
They wound up getting to Central Oregon in separate cars rather than taking a team bus, and the team was shorthanded early in its first game against Summit.
“We only had seven players for the start and picked up four more in the middle of the second quarter,” Burleson said. “So, we weren’t all focused and all there, and it was a tough game coming off the travel. And Summit was pretty good. They shot the lights out, pretty much.”
Wendring led the Panthers in scoring versus Summit, but with only nine points. Sophomore Ashley Barba and senior Payton Foreman each grabbed six rebounds. Central shot .194 from the field to Summit’s .409.
After a good night’s sleep, the Panthers came out running with and against Bend in what was a lively, up-tempo game.
Defense, rebounding, passing and pace kept the Panthers in it and enabled them to rally in the second half.
Bend led nearly the entire way after scoring the first four points. The margin was 18-12 after one quarter, 32-25 at the half and 39-33 through three quarters.
Central pulled even at 43-43 on senior Sydney Franklin’s 3-pointer with 5 ½ minutes remaining, and freshman Hadley Craig’s putback put the Panthers in the lead at 45-43 about 30 seconds later.
Bend tied the game at 45-45 with four minutes to go.
Junior post Kendall Seidel did a good job contesting an inside shot with 2 ½ minutes left, and Central got to the free-throw line inside the two-minute mark, but failed to hit a one-and-one.
Bend missed two free throws with one minute on the clock, and Wendring rebounded.
The Panthers went into a weaving, hold-the-ball mode before calling a timeout with 7.8 seconds left.
“I wanted the timeout with 10 seconds left, but by the time the referee heard me and blew the whistle, we were down to 7.8,” Burleson said. “Luckily, it was just enough.”
Wendring caught the inbound pass and immediately gave the ball to senior point guard Naturelle Perez, then went from the right sideline to the left baseline, just in time to catch a pass from Perez and shoot before time expired. The ball went smoothly through the hoop, and Central was the winner.
“That was one of our routine offensive plays, so it wasn’t like I drew up something magical,” Burleson said. “The kids knew exactly what to do, and all five of them executed it perfectly, just like they do in practice.
“I knew if Sadie could catch the ball in the corner, she’d have enough time to get off the shot. She shoots pretty quick. My biggest concern was if she would be squared up to the basket.”
Wendring and Craig were the top two scorers in the game. Wendring had 19 points, and Craig finished with 13. Wendring was 8-of-14 from the field, 3-of-6 from 3-point range. Craig also had a game-high seven rebounds and tied for game-high honors in steals with five. The Panthers shot .447 from the floor to Bend’s .426.
Bend fell to 4-4.
“It’s always great to win, and we had some adversity, and had to come back from 10 points down,” Burleson said. “It just makes us stronger for the long run, to finish a game really well like that. The girls played really hard. They didn’t quit. They knew they could compete.
“I think we’re going to see those types of games heading into league, so we have to have that mentality, that we’re going to continue to play Panther basketball and keep competing.”
Wendring had a team-best 16 points against Mountain View, and Craig shared game-best rebound honors with 10 to go with six points.
Mountain View enjoyed the edge at the free-throw line in their final tourney game, making 10 of 19 to Central’s 5 of 13. And Mountain View shot .319 from the field to .317
Burleson’s conclusion as the New Year approached: “We’re getting great looks, but our shooting percentage is not where it needs to be.”
Dallas
The Dragons go to West Albany on Thursday and to North Salem on Monday as MWC action continues.
Dallas was 3-5 overall going into a Monday game at Silverton, which was 6-3 and considered one of the better teams in the league, along with Corvallis, Lebanon and West Albany.
West Salem
The Titans will end their nonleague slate with a Thursday home game against South Eugene.
The first of 14 Mountain Valley Conference games for West Salem then comes Tuesday at home versus McKay.
Last week was a forgettable one for the Titans. Or least coach Katie Singleton would just as soon forget it. West Salem went 0-3 in the Pacific Office Automation Holiday Classic at Franklin. The Titans, playing in the Diamond bracket, opened with a 75-43 loss to sixth-ranked Benson, then fell 40-34 at Oregon City. The finale was a 55-47 loss to Portland’s Jefferson on Dec. 30.
“They were all bad,” Singleton said.
The Titans hadn’t practiced in a week due partly to the snow, and without any real preparation for it, they struggled against the full-court pressure applied by all three teams, particularly Benson and Jefferson.
“We did not resemble the team we had been playing like,” Singleton said. “We were taking steps in the right direction, but Benson is very tough and kind of rocked our confidence and by the third game we were mentally drained.
“Mental toughness is something we still have to work on,” Singleton said. “Instead of picking ourselves up, we spiraled down.”
They were tied with Oregon City with a few minutes to go but couldn’t pull off a win.
Junior post Elizabeth Bennett did play well, scoring 24 points against Oregon City and 26 versus Jefferson.
Perrydale
The Pirates have league games Thursday at home against Jewell and Friday at nonleague Alsea.
Falls City
The Mountaineers will take on two league opponents in the next week, facing Crosshill Christian there on Friday and welcoming C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas to Falls City on Monday.
