Itemizer-Observer
Oh, so close.
The Central Panthers nearly pulled off a three-game sweep in their opening week of Mid-Willamette Conference baseball play.
The Panthers took two games from North Salem, then fell 4-3 to Corvallis, which was ranked fifth in Class 5A in the coaches poll.
The real upset last week, though, might have been that local teams were able to get in all their scheduled league games, despite some very semi-wintry, semi-spring weather.
Here’s a look at what took place:
Central
The Panthers got off to a 1-0 start in the MWC standings when they defeated visiting North Salem 7-5 on April 11.
Two days later, Central completed the short series sweep, downing the Vikings 14-3 in a game shifted to Central because of its superior field condition.
Then, on Friday, the Panthers played at home again and couldn’t muster quite enough offense to knock off Corvallis. The Spartans took a 3-0 lead with three runs in the third and held off the Panthers in the bottom of the seventh, when Central scored all of its runs to make it a one-run loss.
Sophomore Isaiah Sanchez pitched the last two innings for Central (7-5 overall through last week) and didn’t give up a hit or a walk while striking out four.
Senior right fielder Andre Estrada drove in two runs with a double from his spot at the bottom of the batting order. That was one of only three Panther hits.
The 7-5 victory over North Salem came with senior Malachi McCormick allowing two runs, one earned, over five innings. He gave up four hits and issued five walks while striking out eight. When he left, he had a 6-1 lead, thanks to three two-run innings by the Panthers.
On the day, junior first baseman/catcher Joey Cole and sophomore center fielder Andrew Eames each had two hits, with Cole and senior shortstop Seth White each ripping a double.
White led the Panthers in RBIs with two.
North Salem scored three times in the top of seventh.
The second game featured a five-run top of the first and seven-run sixth for Central, which outhit North Salem 10-4.
Third baseman McCormick was 3 for 5 with two RBIs. Junior first baseman Will Merritt, sophomore pitcher/third baseman Evan Beaver, sophomore designated hitter Lane Peyton and sophomore reliever Kellen O’Malley all had two RBIs as well. Peyton and Estrada had two hits apiece, with Peyton scoring three runs.
Beaver started on the mound and worked 2 1/3 innings. O’Malley pitched the final 3 2/3 innings. Together, they held the Vikings to four hits.
This week, the Panthers were supposed to go to Corvallis on Monday, April 25 to conclude that series.
Central’s next two-game MWC series is with Crescent Valley. Games are scheduled for Wednesday at Central and Friday at CV.
On Monday, April 25, Central plays the first of two games against Dallas, this one at Central.
Dallas
The Dragons were 0-3 in league and 4-8 overall after last week.
The Dragons lost their MWC opener 19-5 at home to West Albany on Monday, April 11.
“We had a lot of errors and didn’t play very well, didn’t come to play that well,” coach Keeton Luther said.
Three days later, those two teams went at it again, and the result was a 10-0 victory for the visiting Bulldogs, who held the Dragons to one hit.
“They threw a really good arm against us, and our morale wasn’t where it needs to be,” Luther said.
On Friday, the Dragons played host to Silverton and lost 15-6. That was much better for the Dragons, who “played good baseball” and rapped 15 hits.
Junior shortstop/catcher Owen Hess was 4 for 4 and drove in a couple of runs, and sophomore Lucas Lefever came in as a sub at first base and whacked a two-run triple to right, then singled to go 2 for 2.
The second and final game of the Silverton series was scheduled for Monday.
Upcoming for the Dragons: Corvallis at Dallas on Wednesday, and Dallas at Corvallis on Friday.
The two-gamer with Central for 2022 starts next week. Dallas travels to Central on Monday, April 25, then plays at home against the Panthers on Wednesday, April 27.
West Salem
The Titans did not have the start they wanted in league play.
West Salem got swept Saturday at home by Bend. The Lava Bears won the first game 4-1 and took the second 8-3. West Salem slipped to 3-10 overall.
It was a long day for the Titans, who worked hard just to get their field playable and had to wait out a rain delay during the doubleheader.
The wet weather wiped out a non-league game last week, as Redmond did not make the trip to West Salem.
This week, the Titans have two games at home against Mountain View in a Saturday doubleheader. West Salem also was supposed to play Tuesday, April 19, at home versus McNary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.