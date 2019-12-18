CORVALLIS — The Central High School wrestling team came away with a win and a loss after a grueling Mid-Willamette Conference meet at Corvallis on Dec. 11.
Facing formidable opponent Crescent Valley first, the Panthers came away with 10 points, compared to the Raiders’ 61 points scored.
“The match went how I expected it to,” said head coach Arnold Garcia.
The Raiders nabbed the 5A state title last year and are on track to being a strong state contender this year.
Battling against teams like that is tough.
“You just try to convince the kids it’s just another match,” Garcia said. “But the team didn’t buy in, and they weren’t wrestling like they can. So watching them in the way they wrestled was a little disappointing.”
After five pinned Panthers in a row, freshman Ethan Dunigan caught his opponent in a pin at 3:07 for the first victory against CV that day.
Junior Brock Pierce fell 17-4 in a major decision.
Afterward, Pierce said he wasn’t happy with how he performed.
“I don’t want to make excuses, but this whole week I expected to wrestle a different wrestler, so I pushed myself … and envisioned me trying to beat him, and then when I came here I realized I was wrestling someone way better,” Pierce said. “I wasn’t wrestling my style, I was just wrestling to his, so he killed me.”
Senior Gabriel Padilla clinched a victory in the 285-pound bracket to finish off the dual against the Raiders.
Against Corvallis, the Panthers nabbed a 48-24 victory.
Sophomore Adrian Martinez started things off with a 4-2 major decision win; freshman Trevyn Lilly nabbed a 7-0 major decision triumph, and senior Ty Pearson secured a pin 42 seconds into the match. Appearing ecstatic, he ran off the mat with a big smile on his face.
Sophomore Manuel Vela pinned his opponent a minute into his match, followed by a forfeit win by Javier Vargas.
Pierce slipped by with a win this time in a 4-3 major decision against Izaak Worsch.
“I knew I was going to wrestle this Corvallis kid, so I wanted to wrestle him because I lost to him at districts and state last year,” Pierce said. “So, I’d like, every time I would get tired of doing push-ups I would just tell myself, ‘You have to work harder so you can beat him.’ So I felt like I pushed myself during this match.”
When he was asked how it felt to beat Worsch this time around, Pierce grinned big and said, “Good.”
Senior Gabe Cervantes and senior Jordyn Montano also nabbed wins to finish out the evening.
The Panthers face West Albany, South Albany and Dallas at Dallas High School on Wednesday (today) at 4 p.m.
