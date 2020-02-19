Itemizer-Observer
INDEPENDENCE — Only 18 wrestlers remain on Central High School’s wrestling team.
“Wrestling is hard, some just can’t make it,” said head coach Arnold Garcia. “Grades factor in. But mostly how hard it is to stay in shape.”
The kids who truly love the sport are the ones who stick with it, Garcia said.
“I do believe you have to love it in some way to be able to go out on the mat on your own and go toe to toe with someone and leave it all out there, win or lose,” he said.
Because of the low numbers, Garcia is not setting the bar too high for the team as it heads into districts friday and Saturday at the Salem Armory. For the individual members though, he has high expectations.
“I hope the seniors show the way,” he said. “Starting with Gabe Padilla, he could be top two or three. Same with Gabe Cervantes. Ricky Taylor could get us some big points. Then there is junior Brock Pierce; he should be top four — his record is 30-5 for the year, and then there is Ethan Dunigan, a freshman; he also should make it to state. We also hope to have Ty Pearson back, he made it to state last year too.”
It’s been a long season and the kids have been working hard preparing for one of the biggest meets of the season. And for the seniors — this could be it, the last go-around on the mats as a Panther.
“I am looking forward to the work the kids have put in,” Garcia said. “If they trust it, they all could do well.”
