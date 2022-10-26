By Kendrick Murphy
Itemizer-Observer
The Perrydale football team was looking to follow a dominant performance from last week when they welcomed the Mohawk Mustangs on homecoming night Oct. 21. The Mustangs kept the game relatively close until the Pirates offense overwhelmed their opponents En route to a 42-12 win.
“I think our guys came ready to play,” said head coach Steve Mabry. “They did a good job of not being overwhelmed by all the emotion (of senior night and homecoming) and understanding what they needed to do.”
Quarterback Wyatt Burg finished his night with 157 passing yards and two touchdowns. Brandon Lux followed his performance last week with another strong game totaling over 260 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Ericka Danka hauled in the two receiving touchdowns. Connor Graber and Mason Crawford led the way for the Pirates defense as Graber racked up 11 tackles, one sack and three pass break ups. Crawford finished his evening with 10 tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Mohawk opened the game with the first possession and ate up over six minutes of the first quarter. The Pirates tackled the Mustangs in the backfield twice forcing them into a long 4th down and 20. Perrydale only needed one play on their ensuing drive to flip the field for a score. Running back Lux started his run to the left and cut back right for the 63-yard score giving Perrydale an early lead.
In the second quarter, Mohawk responded with a long drive that started inside their own 5-yard line. Konor Robinson ran right up the middle for a 43-yard score for the Mustangs, pulling them within two at 8-6.
The Pirates scored on their next two drives. Lux punched in another short run and Burg connected with Danka with a little over two minutes remaining before halftime.
Mohawk marched deep into Pirate territory again and almost cut into the lead before halftime. However, the Mustangs running back lost his footing and was tackled short as Perrydale preserved their 20-6 lead.
“It was a huge stop,” said Mabry. “Because if they (Mohawk) score right there then they are mentally back in it and only down one score, which in eight-man football is nothing. I think us shutting that drive down and coming out at halftime and getting a couple scores really put the game almost out of reach.”
In the third quarter, both teams traded touchdowns and Mohawk was still hanging around only down 14. However, Perrydale scored again as time expired in the quarter when Burg found his receiver for the short-yardage touchdown that grew the Pirates lead to 34-12.
Perrydale took control in the final frame tacking on another touchdown to put the icing on the cake.
With the win, Perrydale now sets up a clash with St. Paul where both teams are ranked in the top 10. The Pirates will finish out their regular season on the road against the Buckaroos on Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.
“Tony (Smith) runs a great program and his guys are always well prepared,” said Mabry. “So what we have to do is be prepared formationally, physically and with our recognition. It’s a big task to ask for our kids and we always want to go out there and play with confidence. But the way you beat St. Paul is you have to get in their backfield and try to be one step ahead of them because they have good size and speed. So we have to try to be ahead of the punch.”
