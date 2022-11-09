By Kendrick Murphy
Itemizer-Observer
Last week in their regular season finale, Perrydale’s football team struggled to establish a rhythm offensively. This week in the opening round of playoffs the Pirates had no such issue as they controlled the game all the way against visiting Camas Valley winning 42-0.
“We probably threw more than we probably would have since Camas Valley was clearly playing us to run,” said head coach Steve Mabry. “I still think we were the aggressors but the weather conditions were not helping our passing game.”
Wyatt Burg led the Pirates passing attack going four for nine with 147 passing yards and a passing touchdown. Brandon Lux ended his day with 197 rushing yards and three touchdowns while his backfield counterpart Mason Crawford also added 114 rushing yards and two scores. Erik Danka led all Perrydale receivers with three catches for 117 yards and a touchdown.
On the contest’s opening drive, Camas Valley lost control of the ball and Perrydale quickly converted the turnover into points. It didn’t take long for the Pirates to score again. On their next drive, running back Brandon Lux broke through an opening untouched for an 81-yard score.
In the second quarter, the Pirates couldn’t increase their advantage dispite favorable field position a couple times. However Perrydale still held a double digit lead going into the break at 14-0.
To start the second half, Camas Valley kicked the ball out of bounds giving Perrydale favorable field position. Lux again found open field, scoring on the first offensive play from scrimmage from 43-yards.
In the final quarter, Perrydale finally broke the game open scoring 20 unanswered points to put a the stamp on the victory, putting Camas Valley away with a 42-0 win.
“I think Troy Trembly, our offensive coordinator, did a great job,” said Mabry. “We like to usually run to the outside but Troy kind of changed gears and we shifted to running more inside and I think that’s what helped change the game.”
The Pirates will have a chance to avenge their earlier loss to St. Paul as Perrydale will play the Buckaroos in the quarterfinals at McMinnville stadium on Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.
“We’re gonna be playing on turf in McMinnville so it’s going to be a little bit different I think,” said Mabry. “I think if anything, it’s going to give us the opportunity to do a little bit of what we do, which is be better on the edge. But with being on turf, even if it’s raining, the footing will make it so it should be a far more competitive game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.