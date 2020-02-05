Itemizer-Observer
PERRYDALE - Coming back onto the courts after a 48-49 stinger of a loss Friday night at Dufur, the Perrydale High School boys basketball team edged out a 59-35 victory against the St. Paul Buckaroos.
“It was good to come out strong and get a win,” said senior Josh Crawford. “We came out pretty slow against them last time, but being on the home court probably gave us a lot more energy tonight.”
The Pirates (15-4, 8-2 Casco League) had no trouble cruising to a lead as things got going, defending it 17-7 in the first quarter, the end of it punctuated by junior Chandler Campos slinging a 3-pointer into the bucket right as the buzzer sounded.
Coming out of the locker rooms, the boys didn’t let up on their onslaught, only allowing the Buckaroos (7-12, 6-4 Casco) to score seven points between the second and third quarters.
“I think we played good defensively,” said senior Kyler Thorson. “We played up in their grill, and offensively, we were working together, seeing the lines.”
Thorson scored 20 points to lead in scoring, and added seven rebounds. Crawford added 13 points, with eight rebounds, and Campos put in seven points, along with eight rebounds.
Before Friday night’s loss at Dufur (9-9, 4-4 Big Sky League), the Pirates lost against Falls City on Jan. 9 (13-5, 7-2 Casco) - for the first time in 26 years in Pirate territory.
That loss stung a little.
“We’ve had our rough spots in certain games,” Thorson said, “but overall we’re getting through it as a team, we’re starting to work better and form more chemistry.”
Head coach Brian Domes is happy with the team’s progress too.
“Kids came out and played well,” he said. “Pretty happy with where we’re at. Seems like we are getting better.”
The Pirates focused on practice for the rest of the week, and hosted Crosshill Christian on Tuesday after press time.
Crosshill Christian (16-2, 8-0) is the Pirates’ toughest competition, sporting two players over 6’5. Height isn’t the Pirates’ strongest suit, so it can be challenging to go up against a much larger team.
“They’re tall, so we have to know when we can shoot and when we can go in and block, and we have to see the openings and not force things on them,” Thorson said.
Next up is Falls City (13-5, 7-2 Casco) in Mountaineer territory on Thursday, with the girls at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. for the boys.
“That will be a dandy, I can’t wait,” Domes said. “The county rivalry, so probably a few more people at that one. And then, four more games to go after that.
