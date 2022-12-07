Itemizer-Observer

Working out the nerves and excitement to open the basketball season can at times be a tough exercise. The Perrydale boys basketball team made the home crowd a case of the nerves as their contest against Alsea on Nov. 30 went down to the wire. Erik Danka’s layup with under 20 seconds remaining in the game was the difference for the Pirates as they earned the season-opening victory over the Wolverines 39-38.

