Working out the nerves and excitement to open the basketball season can at times be a tough exercise. The Perrydale boys basketball team made the home crowd a case of the nerves as their contest against Alsea on Nov. 30 went down to the wire. Erik Danka’s layup with under 20 seconds remaining in the game was the difference for the Pirates as they earned the season-opening victory over the Wolverines 39-38.
“The biggest part was obviously getting the win,” said head coach Brian Domes. “I thought it was kind of our game for the longest time and then all of a sudden that momentum swung and watching Alsea go up by six was a little concerning. But us not panicking helped and coming away with that win was huge.”
Junior Connor Graber led the way for the Pirates offensively. Graber was the only Perrydale player in double digits with 10 points, adding seven rebounds and three assists. Danka and Kameron Poulson each contributed eight points.
Both teams were still shaking off some rust offensively as the first points of the game not coming until just under the six-minute mark in the quarter with Alsea’s Dale Martinez making an open three. The Pirates however were the first team to double digits and a pair of Danka free-throws gave Perrydale a 10-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Perrydale went on a small scoring run doubling their lead to 14-7 with just under five minutes remaining before halftime. Alsea had a scoring drought that lasted nearly eight minutes of game time but eventually clawed their way back into the contest with a pair of made free throws from Dawson Clendenin, cutting Pirates lead to three at halftime, 18-15.
“I was really pleased with our defense in the first half,” said Domes. “Our first half goal was to hold them to 20 points and our overall game goal was 45. So, we changed our goal to try and hold Alsea to under 35 for the game. Obviously, we came up short of that but I was pleased with our effort.”
In the second half, both teams found their offensive flow, trading scores and leads back and forth. Colton Hibbs scored on a steal, followed later by some free throws to put Alsea in front at the end of the third quarter 31-28.
The Wolverines lead grew to six in the early part of the final quarter but Perrydale kept battling. A Wyatt Burg jump shot tied the game at 36 with 3:16 to go. In the final minute, Alsea missed an opportunity to grow their lead after missing some key free throws. Perrydale ran through their offense and Danka scored on an open cut to the basket and connected on a layup, giving the Pirates a one-point lead with just under 20 seconds remaining. Alsea ran the clock down to take the final shot but the Pirates defense didn’t allow any clean looks as Clendenin’s shot clanked off the backboard and Perrydale hung on for the win, 39-38.
The Pirates however had very little time to savor the win as they traveled the next day to play 2A Gaston. Perrydale carried over their positive momentum against the Greyhounds Dec 1, picking up another win 74-59. Against Gaston, the Pirates had four scorers in double digits with Danka and Con Lynch-Gilmore leading the way with 17 and 14 points a piece. Graber and Poulson also added 13 points each.
“We were up I think 26 at the start of the fourth quarter,” said Domes. “I thought we did a good job of taking what they gave us. We found the open guys and really put the gas pedal down. Rebounds were huge and that makes me excited because getting rebounds is huge especially when you play in close games.”
Perrydale will be on the road for their next game Dec. 8 at Willamette Valley Christian with tipoff set for 7 p.m.
“We’re going to be looking at the fundamentals of basically how we’re running our offense,” said Domes. “And how we’re making our screens, how we’re reading our screens, how we’re reading the defense, rather than just going through the motions on offense.”
