Itemizer-Observer
League matchups often come with a different level of intensity but when it comes to rivalry games that level tends to hit new heights. For the season’s second matchup between the Perrydale and Falls City boys basketball teams. The Pirates led by three at halftime but outscored the visiting Mountaineers by 12 in the third quarter which ultimately proved to be the biggest difference in the game as Perrydale snapped a two-game losing streak by beating Falls City 51-35.
“I think we did a good job of hitting our open shots,” said Perrydale head coach Brian Domes. “We did a good job of working the ball inside and I think switching to the zone toward the end of the first half was big for us.”
The Pirates almost had three scorers in double figures but junior Connor Graber led all scorers with 15 points followed by teammates Kamren Poulson with 11 and Wyatt Burg with eight. Junior Elliot Faust led the Mountaineers offense with 14 points followed by teammate Kirk Davis who made three of his five shots from behind the arc.
“I thought we played really well in the first half,” said Falls City head coach Mickel Kidd. “But in the third quarter, we didn’t get very many looks and only scored two points. But I thought our guys played hard at all times which I was really proud of them for doing.”
The first quarter started out usually as rivalry games do with both teams not relenting much to the other. Faust’s single free throw with 15 seconds left in the quarter was the second time the score as the teams were locked at 10 going into the second.
Graber scored the first points of the ensuing quarter with a three-pointer for the Pirates but in the next four minutes, the Mountaineers went on a 7-0 scoring run that gave them a four-point lead. However, the Pirates responded with a run of their own to close out the last 3:21 of the half scoring nine unanswered points with Burg scoring the final points as Perrydale led going into the break 22-19.
“I think the guys came together and realized they needed to play better,” said Domes. “The defensive intensity was a big part of that and then once some shots started to go down in the second half, things started to snowball in a positive way for us.”
Perrydale’s run continued into the second half starting the four minutes with a 10-0 run, growing their lead into double digits for the first time. Faust ended the near 20-point Perrydale run with a steal and score for Falls City but unfortunately for them, those two points were the only points the Mountaineers scored in the quarter. The Pirates outscored the Mountaineers taking a 36-21 lead going into the final quarter.
The Pirates grew their lead to 19 with five and a half minutes remaining in the game. But three consecutive three-point makes got Falls City back within 10 and also reenergized the visiting crowd.
“Our guys continue to battle in every game,” said Kidd. “So when Kirk (Davis) hit that last one and Perrydale called a timeout, our guys were pretty excited.”
From there though the Pirates regained control going on another quick run and getting their lead back to 16 after a Poulson made basket. Both teams only scored one more time a piece in the final two minutes as the Pirates were able to close out a win 51-35.
To end the week Perrydale traveled to Elkton and lost 47-33 against the home Elks. The Pirates will be back at home for back-to-back games against Columbia Christian on Feb. 1 and Damascus Christian on Feb. 2 with both games set to start at 7 p.m.
“After the Elkton game I think the biggest thing is to try to get back on track,” said Domes. “We need to continue to work on playing better together and finding some more consistency while trying to get our self-confidence back up.”
The very next day Falls City returned home for a matchup against Oregon School f/t Deaf and won 61-28. The Mountaineers will also be back on their home floor on Feb. 2 when they host C.S. Lewis Academy at 7 p.m.
“We had a focus playing inside out against OSD,” said Kidd. “We had a very balanced scoring effort which was nice to see. But we have a big week coming up this week and our focus will be trying to put a complete game together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.