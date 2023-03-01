Perrydale Hoops

Kendrick Murphy/Itemizer-Observewr

Senior Wyatt Burg finished his last game in a Pirate uniform with seven points.

The Perrydale boys basketball team had an uphill challenge ahead of them as they traveled over to Eastern Oregon to face the Union Bobcats for the first round of the playoffs on Feb. 22. The Bobcats, similarly to the Pirates, finished 4th in their league standings at the end of the regular season. Perrydale erased an early deficit to climb back into the game but Union slowly pulled away toward the end as the home Bobcats earned the victory to eliminate the Pirates 58-41.

“I was pretty proud of the kids for coming back,” said head coach Brian Domes. “But they had us on our heels for pretty much the entire game. The brothers, especially their power forward, was a really bad matchup for us. We were able to get back in it and take a lead but after that Union just kind of took off.”

