The Perrydale boys basketball team had an uphill challenge ahead of them as they traveled over to Eastern Oregon to face the Union Bobcats for the first round of the playoffs on Feb. 22. The Bobcats, similarly to the Pirates, finished 4th in their league standings at the end of the regular season. Perrydale erased an early deficit to climb back into the game but Union slowly pulled away toward the end as the home Bobcats earned the victory to eliminate the Pirates 58-41.
“I was pretty proud of the kids for coming back,” said head coach Brian Domes. “But they had us on our heels for pretty much the entire game. The brothers, especially their power forward, was a really bad matchup for us. We were able to get back in it and take a lead but after that Union just kind of took off.”
Senior Kamren Poulson led the Pirates in his last game with 10 points followed by Lucas Thorson with eight. Also playing his last game for Perrydale senior Wyatt Burg finished with seven along with Connor Graber who chipped in seven points.
Union jumped on the Pirates early, going out to a quick 11-3 lead after Bo Ledbetter scored back to back buckets. Trae Frank’s three put Union up 16-7 at the end of the first quarter.
The Bobcats lead got as high as 14 nearly midway through the second quarter, but an 8-0 scoring run brought Perrydale right back in after Graber made a three pointer. With the half coming to a close, Thorson converted a couple of freethrows from a Union technical foul, whittling down the lead to four at halftime 26-22 over Perrydale.
“I thought our defense gave us chances in the second quarter,” said Domes. “We didn’t change much other than I kept encouraging the kids to play hard on defense. And our communication wasn’t great on that end but I really just wanted the kids to leave it all out there.”
The Pirates went on another quick run to start the second half even taking a short lead over the Bobcats. But from that point on in the third quarter, Union outscored Perrydale 17-6 as the home team grew their lead back up to double digits 43-32.
In the final frame Brandon Lux and Poulson scores twice pulled Perrydale as close as 10. But from there, the Pirates couldn’t get any more offense going in the final two minutes. Union went on a 7-0 scoring run to close out the game.
The Pirates will lose Poulson and Burg ahead of next season but will see the return of five key players as they look to build on the positive strides from this season.
“I’m not sure I’ve ever had five kids coming back who played this many significant minutes,” said Domes. “So in the summertime we’ll work on some things and expand what we can do. Along with preparing for the shot clock coming up next season.”
(0) comments
