PERRYDALE — The Pirates picked up the pace to beat visiting Alsea 43-31 on Thursday.
Perrydale led 8-4 after one quarter, then stretched their advantage to 25-17 by halftime and to 38-22 after three quarters.
Senior Brandon Graber led the Pirates in scoring with 15 points, getting 11 after halftime. Senior Kaej Haynes had 12 points, including eight in the second quarter. Junior Kamren Poulson scored all nine of his points in the first half.
Alsea’s big gun was senior guard Garett Hibbs, who hit three 3-pointers and finished with 18 points.
Perrydale coach Brian Domes liked some of the intensity and fire he saw in his squad.
“We need to learn how to carry that as long as we can,” he said.
Domes also likes the team’s general cohesion.
“These kids have been together for a while. It’s a pretty good group,” he said.
Poulson is a relative newcomer, and he used his 6-4, 270-pound size well during much of the game around the basket.
“Once he learns how to finish his shots, he’s going to be even better,” Domes said.
Haynes also worked hard around the basket, while Graber attacked the rim and did some dirty work and senior point guard Finn Janesofsky ran the show.
“We have some things to work on to get where we want to get, which is the state tournament,” Graber said, “but overall I was pretty much pleased.”
Haynes said he wasn’t thrilled with how Alsea made a bit of a late run to close to within 10 points with 3 ½ minutes to go.
“We let them come back, and that’s just not acceptable,” he said.
Janesofsky said he was “satisfied” with the overall performance.
“We had some first-game jitters, but got those out and realized our potential in parts of the game,” he said. “We just have to keep it up for four quarters.”
Having a home game with cheering fans was a welcome change from last season, when COVID-19 measures forced Oregon high school basketball out of its usual dates and made for less overall enthusiasm.
“It was awesome having the crowd back and not having the masks on our faces when we’re running around,” Janesofsky said. “It brings a whole new energy to the game. It’s hard to get excited when there’s just a couple of parents in the crowd and you’re all tired because there’s a mask on your face.”
Last week’s game was a homecoming for Alsea coach Eric Clendinen, a Perrydale graduate and former Pirates basketball coach. He’s the principal as well as the coach at Alsea.
