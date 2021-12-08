POLK COUNTY — The Dallas and Perrydale girls basketball teams each opened with a win at home last week.
Central split two games, West Salem lost on the road, and Falls City bounced back from two losses with a thrilling victory at home.
More on each team:
Perrydale
Perrydale had its way with visiting Alsea as the Pirates won their season opener 44-10.
The “girls played hard,” Perrydale coach Terry Newton said, while aware that “the competition wasn’t the best we’re going to see. We’ve got a long way to go.”
Senior guard Elana Porter led the Pirates with 16 points. She hit two 3-pointers. Sophomore guard Ivy Janesofsky came up with 10 points, and Newton was able to use 12 players as the Pirates led 16-6 after one quarter, 30-6 at the half and 42-7 after three quarters.
“It was a good start, compared to last year,” Janesofsky said. “I think we can have a good season.”
Janesofsky called it “really cool” playing alongside Porter in the backcourt.
“She’s really fun to watch,” Janesofsky said. “She inspires you because she goes at it so hard.”
The Pirates will open Class 1A Casco League play on Thursday. They’ll meet Willamette Valley Christian at Perrydale at 5:30 p.m.
On Friday, Perrydale goes to Mohawk for a non-league game.
Casco opponent St. Paul will play host to Perrydale on Monday.
Dallas
The Dragons were impressive in downing Tillamook 55-30 at Dallas last Thursday.
“I saw a lot of good things,” said coach Danielle Landis, who used to coach at Tillamook. “The girls played fantastic. There was a lot to build on.”
Dallas, which was set to play host Tuesday to McKay, would love to have more first quarters like the one it enjoyed against Tillamook. The Dragons built a 17-9 lead, then kept up the momentum to lead 34-15 at the half.
Free-throw shooting was a highlight throughout the game. Dallas sank 23 of 30, 76.7 percent.
“The kids were like, whoa, it does pay off to shoot those in practice,” Landis said. “We shoot 30 to 40 a day in practice, and the girls are starting to build their confidence at the line. It just shows that (free throws) are a way you can get a lead or expand it, and keep it hard for a team to fight back against you.”
The turnout was good at Dallas – “there was a lot of positive energy the whole night” -- and the fans were treated to a double-double by 5-9 sophomore forward Erin Eriksen. She finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds, six of them on offense.
“She’s tough. She played like a beast,” Landis said.
Katie Buchholz, a 5-10 sophomore post, had 15 points and five rebounds.
Sophomore forward Madelyn Dowen added nine points, and senior guard Jenna Carey contributed six points to go with her solid defense.
Landis said she liked that the Dragons had multiple players capable of bringing the ball up the floor, with Dowen and Buchholz on that list along with senior guards Kiana Jones and Kaylin Olson.
The Dragons will play Friday at home against Woodburn and at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Moda Center against Mountain View of Vancouver, Washington.
Central
Coach Marc Burleson’s team came close to a 2-0 sweep of opening week, but couldn’t come up with the needed baskets at the end of a 36-33 loss Friday at home to Cascade.
Scoring wasn’t a problem early in Central’s season opener. The Panthers used their pressure defense to go up 17-0 in the first quarter en route to a 48-34 victory at North Eugene.
“We played better against North Eugene than against Cascade,” Burleson said. “We were able to get the ball up the floor and keep (North Eugene) in check. And after they took a run at us, we were able to calm ourselves down and stay with it.”
The Cascade game was close all the way. Central junior guard Sadie Wendring drove for a layup that beat the third-quarter buzzer and cut Cascade’s lead to 32-27. In the final minutes, neither team scored, leaving the final margin three points. But Wendring had a 3-point try go off the rim in the final minute and another one, heaved from half-court at the buzzer, also hit the rim.
Wendring was Central’s top scorer in both games, getting 17 and 13, respectively.
Hadley Craig, a freshman, scored 12 points at North Eugene, which beat South Albany 60-19 two nights later. Sophomore Ashley Barba scored seven points in the first game, and senior guard Naturelle Perez had six points in both games.
“Cascade was a learning experience,” Burleson said. “I didn’t think the kids were all in sync, for whatever reason. Offensively and defensively we were okay, but we didn’t shoot very well even though we had a lot of open looks.”
Central was without two seniors who were ill, Burleson said, noting the absences of defensive specialist/guard Sydney Franklin and post Elena Chavez-Perez.
The Panthers were scheduled to play Tuesday at home against Ridgeview. Their only other game this week will be Wednesday at Springfield.
West Salem
The Titans’ tough preseason tour began at perennial state force Jesuit on Friday, and the Crusaders won 61-38.
West Salem coach Katie Singleton wasn’t discouraged, however.
“Jesuit is a tough team, and that game showed us where we are. We had a lot of good flashes of the team we want to become,” she said.
Mia Mejia, a junior, led the way in scoring for West Salem with 11 points. Junior Mady Diaz scored seven points, and juniors Elizabeth Bennett and Adria Dixon each had six points.
The Titans had tuned up for Jesuit with jamboree “games” last Wednesday at home against Sunset and Sherwood. West Salem showed its potential there, too, beating Sunset 31-12 and Sherwood 18-11.
Senior guard Baylee Butler tallied 11 points, with three 3-pointers, against Sunset. Mejia had nine points against Sherwood.
Singleton said the Titans are working on a new approach this year based on having less size than in years past.
“We’re working to develop things around our speed and shooting ability,” she said. “We have girls who can finish at the basket and can shoot 3s. We just want more open shots than forced shots. And we have to keep working on getting on the same page defensively.”
The Titans returned to the floor on Monday at home against Mountainside. They’ll face their consecutive Metro League opponent on Friday, traveling to Beaverton.
Falls City
The third game of the season was one the Mountaineers will remember for a long time.
After losing their season opener 56-4 at Eddyville Charter and falling the next night 44-6 at Open Door Christian Academy, Falls City knocked off Riddle 28-25 in overtime in front of the Mountaineer faithful on Saturday afternoon.
Falls City rallied from a 20-11 deficit after three quarters, outscoring Riddle 11-2 in the fourth.
Freshman Nadia Meyer drove for the go-ahead jump shot in the OT. After a Riddle miss, senior Kassidi Thompson grabbed the defensive rebound, got fouled and made the first of two free-throw attempts to give Falls City its three-point margin.
“It was a joyous moment for our girls,” said first-year coach Alvaro Francisco, whose six-player roster survived three games in four days. “I’m proud of the girls. It showed the character of who they are.”
Riddle led 7-3 after one quarter, and Falls City’s confidence grew when it won the second quarter 3-0.
“The girls hadn’t been in that position – a close game,” Francisco said.
Even after falling behind by nine points, the Mountaineers heard Francisco tell them before the fourth quarter that “we’re still in the game. Keep your heads up.”
Senior point guard Amber Houghtaling had a team-high nine points in the Falls City victory. Elyssa Burgess, a freshman, was next with eight points.
The Mountaineers’ next game doubles as their Casco League opener. It’s Thursday at Livingstone Adventist Academy.
League game No. 2 for Falls City will take place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Jewell.
